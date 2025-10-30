Bennett Plays Hero in Overtime, Rush Defeat Allen in Series Opener
Published on October 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(ALLEN, TEXAS)- Blake Bennett scored an overtime power play goal to lift the Rapid City Rush over the Allen Americans, 2-1, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Wednesday.
Bennett's game-winner, his third goal in five games this season, came 1:23 into the overtime period and in the final seconds of a 4-on-3 power play. Bennett drew a slashing penalty to put the Rush on the man advantage deep in regulation, then finished the job in OT.
The power play goal snapped a lengthy season-opening drought. The Rush had gone 0-for-12 before breaking through at the perfect time.
Rapid City did not trail throughout the game. Rasmus Ekström opened the scoring with his first professional goal in the first period. Allen responded halfway through the third.
Goaltending took center stage tonight, with just three total goals on 81 combined shots. After two tough-luck losses, Connor Murphy made his 39 saves stand up for his first win of the 2025-26 season. Murphy improved to a 1.68 goals-against average and .955 save percentage with his excellent play tonight.
Marco Costantini made 39 saves in the loss for Allen.
The Rush are now 3-0 when scoring first, and above .500 for the first time this season, standing at 3-2.
Next game: Friday, October 31 at Allen. 6:10 p.m. MDT puck drop from Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tahoe Knight Monsters on November 5th, 7th, and 8th! Saturday, November 8th is Veterans Appreciation Night presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
