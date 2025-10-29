Gargoyles Bolster Blue Line, Trading for Wichita Thunder Defenseman Patrick Kyte

Published on October 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles announce the acquisition of defenseman Patrick Kyte via trade with the Wichita Thunder. Kyte becomes the latest addition to Greensboro's defensive corps and a key piece in the club's push for stability on the back end.

Kyte, 26, enters the program with a strong foundation of Canadian university hockey and professional entrances built overseas and in the ECHL. A native of Pembroke, Ontario, the left-shot blueliner stands 6-foot and 174 pounds. In his most recent stop he joined the Wichita Thunder following a productive season with Fife in the UK, where he was a productive defensemen with four goals and added six assists in 41 games.

"Thank you to Coach Ramsey and the Wichita Thunder organization for giving me the opportunity to play in this league," said Kyte. "I am looking forward to joining the Gargoyles and helping them compete. I've heard nothing but great things about them, their fans, and the city of Greensboro."

The Gargoyles return home to the First Horizon Coliseum on Thursday, November 6 against the Wheeling Nailers as they open a six game home stand. Greensboro will honor the nation's military Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8 for Veteran's Weekend, featuring Marvel themed Captain America jerseys. Tickets and more information are available on gargoyleshockey.com.







