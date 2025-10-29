Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Begins Three Game Series vs Jacksonville

Published on October 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen (3-1, 6 points, .750 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (2-2-1, 5 points, .500 point %)

Date: October 29, 2025 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14308717-2025-jacksonville-icemen-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: October 30, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Tonight's Matchup

It's the opener of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Icemen. Utah is 0-5 all-time vs Jacksonville.

2019-2020 Utah defenseman Peter Tischke is on the Icemen roster. Tischke had 4 goals and 11 assists in 53 games with Utah during his rookie season. There are no former Jacksonville players on the current Grizzlies roster. Utah's penalty kill has been outstanding as they lead the league with 17 successful penalty kills.

Games This Week

October 29, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

October 30, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

October 31, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Games Last Week

Friday, October 24, 2025 - Utah 5 Idaho 0 - Reed Lebster scored 3 goals and 1 assist. Dylan Wells saved all 46 Idaho shots to earn his fourth professional shutout. Aiden Hansen-Bukata had 3 assists in his Grizzlies debut. Neil Shea had 2 assists. Tyler Gratton and Jack Ricketts each scored a goal. Utah's penalty kill was a perfect 8 for 8.

Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Idaho 4 Utah 2 - John Gelatt scored his first professional goal 9:20 into the first period. Reed Lebster added a 5 on 3 power play goal 2:49 into the third period. Utah was 6 for 6 on the penalty kill and 1 for 3 on the power play. Idaho outshot Utah 29 to 23. Evan Friesen was a +1 for Utah.

Dylan Wells Named Goaltender of the Week

Dylan Wells of the Utah Grizzlies is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 20-26. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor. Wells stopped all 46 shots he faced in a 5-0 win at Idaho on Friday. Under contract to Tucson of the American Hockey League, Wells is 1-0-1 in two appearances this season with one shutout, a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 107 career ECHL games with Utah, Allen, Idaho, Norfolk and Wichita, posting an overall record of 50-42-9 with two shutouts, a 3.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898. Additionally, he is 29-26-7 in 70 career AHL outings with Tucson, Texas, Rockford, Chicago and Bakersfield, while also seeing action in one career NHL game with Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, Wells appeared in 162 career games with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League, posting an overall record of 69-73-12 with two shutouts, a 3.65 goals-against average and a save percentage.

It's the first time a Grizzlies goaltender has earned the Goaltender of the Week award since Garrett Metcalf won it for October 19-22, 2023 after he stopped all 35 Tulsa shots in a Utah 1-0 win on October 22, 2023.

Grizzlies Player Notes

John Gelatt scored his first pro goal on October 25. Gelatt is the third Grizzlies player to score his first pro goal this season (Christian Felton, Jack Ricketts).

Tyler Gratton has a point in 3 straight games. He has 1 goal and 3 assists in 5 games this season. Gratton was named Grizzlies captain on October 24.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 4 assists in 2 games with Utah.

Reed Lebster has 4 goals and 1 assist in his last 2 games. Lebster is tied for third in the league with 4 goals. Lebster tied a career high with 4 points on October 24 (3 goals, 1 assist). Lebster leads Utah with a +3 rating.

Dryden McKay is tied for 3rd in the league with 85 saves.

Luc Salem leads all league defensemen with 16 shots on goal.

Dylan Wells stopped all 46 Idaho shots on October 24. Wells has saved 79 of 82 shots in two games this season (.963 Save %). Wells is the first goaltender since Garrett Metcalf (October 19-22, 2023) to be named ECHL goaltender of the week. Wells got Utah's first shutout since Dante Giannuzzi stopped all 32 shots vs Tulsa on December 31, 2023.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 17 for 18 on the penalty kill this season. The 17 successful penalty kills leads the league. Utah is outscoring opponents 5 to 3 in the first periods. Utah is outscoring opponents 11 to 8 on the road this season (4 games). Utah has a team save percentage of .932. Both of Utah's power play goals have been in 5 on 3 situations.

Saige Weinstein Added to Grizzlies Roster

Defenseman Saige Weinstein was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Weinstein is 20 years old from Edmonton, Alberta. He played with the WHL's Spokane Chiefs from 2020-2025. He has an NHL contract with the Colorado Avalanche as he is in the first of a three-year NHL Entry Contract. Weinstein appeared in 249 games with Spokane, scoring 18 goals and 66 assists. He was third on the 2024-25 Spokane club with a +38 rating. Weinstein will wear number 14 for Utah.

Reed Lebster's Big Weekend vs Idaho

Reed Lebster scored 3 goals and 1 assist in a Grizzlies 5-0 win at Idaho on October 24. It was Utah's first hat trick since Neil Shea scored three goals vs Tahoe on December 21, 2024. The four point effort for Lebster tied a career high as he scored 2 goals and 2 assists at Tulsa on March 1, 2025 in a game Utah won 8-3. Lebster added a power play goal on October 25 vs Idaho. Lebster had 19 goals and 27 assists for Utah in the 2024-25 season. He led Utah in scoring in February 2025 (7 goals, 7 assists) and March 2025 (4 goals, 9 assists).

Dylan Wells 46 Save Shutout

Dylan Wells stopped all 46 shots for Utah at Idaho on October 24, 2025. It was his fourth professional shutout. He had 2 clean sheets in the AHL and now has 2 in the ECHL. The last Grizzlies shutout by a goaltender was on December 31, 2023 when Dante Gianuzzi stopped all 32 Tulsa shots in a Utah 1-0 win.

Hansen-Bukata, the Assists Machine

Aiden Hansen-Bukata had 3 assists in his pro debut at Idaho on October 24 and 1 more helper on October 25. "AHB" has 4 assists in his first two games with Utah. He has racked up a bunch of assists over the last few years. He led Ohio State University with 29 assists during the 2024-25 season. He also had a couple of big assists totals at R.I.T (Rochester Institute of Technology) as he had 26 assists and led the team in plus/minus (+23) in 37 games during the 2023-24 season. He had 30 assists and was a +19 in 37 games during the 2022-23 season.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Scores First NHL Goal

Utah Grizzlies legend Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored his first NHL goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning in their 5-2 win at Nashville. D'Astous was the number one star of the game as his third period goal 7:58 in turned out to be the game winner. D'Astous scored 26 goals in 53 games with Utah during the 2021-22 season and he broke a single season ECHL playoff record with 19 goals.

NHL/AHL Contract Guys

There are four players with AHL contracts with the Colorado Eagles (Evan Friesen, Garrett Pyke, Rilen Koavcevic, Neil Shea) and three players with AHL contracts with the Tucson Roadrunners (Maksim Barbashev, Jack Ricketts, Dylan Wells). Saige Weinstein was reassigned to Utah on October 29th and he has an NHL contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

Utah Grizzlies 2025-2026 Roster

Forwards (14): Maxim Barbashev, Adam Berg, Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Rilen Kovacevic, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Griffin Ness, Jack Ricketts, Neil Shea, Stepan Timofeyev, Ty Voit.

Defenseman (8): Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Christian Felton, Noah Ganske, Garrett Pyke, Luc Salem, Saige Weinstein, Avery Winslow.

Goaltenders (2): Dryden McKay, Dylan Wells.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 2-2-1

Home record: 0-1

Road record: 2-1-1

Win percentage: .500

Standings Points: 5

Last 10: 2-2-1

Streak: 0-1

Goals per game: 2.70 (21th) Goals for: 13

Goals against per game: 2.40 (7th) Goals Against: 12

Shots per game: 26.20 (24th) Total Shots: 131

Shots against per game: 35.20 (22nd) Total Shots: 176

Power Play: 2 for 19 - 10.5 % (23rd)

Penalty Kill: 17 for 18 - 94.4 % (5th)

Penalty Minutes: 46.

Shorthanded Goals: 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1.

Record When Scoring First: 1-0-1.

Opposition Scores First: 1-2.

Record in One Goal Games: 0-0-1

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-1

Attendance per game: 5,761.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (4)

Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata (4)

Points: Lebster (5)

Plus/Minus: Reed Lebster (+3)

PIM: Tyler Gratton/Griffin Ness/Jack Ricketts (6)

Power Play Points: Hansen-Bukata/Lebster (2)

Power Play Goals: Lebster (2)

Power Play Assists: Ganske/Hansen-Bukata (2)

Shots on Goal: Luc Salem (16)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (33.3 %) - Minimum 5 shots

Game Winning Goals: Tyler Gratton/Garrett Pyle (1)

Wins: Dryden McKay/Dylan Wells (1)

Save %: Wells (.963)

Goals Against Average: Wells (1.50)

Shutouts: Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Reed Lebster (2) John Gelatt (1)

Assists: Noah Ganske, Aiden Hansen-Bukata (2) Tyler Gratton, Luc Salem (1)

Points (2 or more): Gratton (3) Lebster (2)

Multiple Point Games

1- Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Tyler Gratton, Reed Lebster, Garrett Pyke, Neil Shea

Grizzlies Players Winning League Awards

October 20-26, 2025: Dylan Wells Wins Goaltender of the Week.







