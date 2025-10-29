Thunder Sends Defenseman Kyte to Greensboro

Published on October 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Patrick Kyte has been traded to the Greensboro Gargoyles for future considerations.

Kyte, 26, appeared in his first game in a Thunder uniform this past Saturday night. He scored his first ECHL goal in the second period. The Pembroke, Ontario native was overseas last season with the Fife Flyers (EIHL)

Wichita returns home tomorrow night begin a stretch of seven games in 10 days, welcoming in the Florida Everbaldes for the first time in franchise history.

Join us for three big games this week as we host Florida and former Thunder blueliner, Sean Allen. Friday is Team Poster Night, presented by Toyota and Rose Harvest Design. Fans can also partake in our Halloween Costume Contest that will take place during the first intermission.

On Saturday, help us honor the Day of the Dead, presented by Tezca Tattoo, La Raza and Heartland Championship Wrestling. The team will be wearing a special uniform, designed by Tezca Tattoo artist, Adrian Aldaco. There is a special t-shirt and ticket package that can be purchased HERE. There will be a band and dancers on the concourse. Fans can also stay afterward and enjoy a special wrestling showcase featuring Lucha Libre wrestlers from HCW.

Single game tickets for all games are on sale now. Our next homestand takes place starting on Wednesday, October 29 against the Florida Everblades. Buy tickets.

Season tickets are still on sale for the 2025-26 season. Lock in your seats and catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE now to learn how you can get your seats reserved and start paying now.







ECHL Stories from October 29, 2025

