Everblades Open Military Night Photo Submission

Published on October 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have announced they will be taking photo submissions for Military Night, on November 8, 2025. For a moment of recognition, during the Everblades Military Night against the Fort Wayne Komets, fans can upload current or former Military Member's name, Branch Served, Years Served, and a photo submission to be shown on the video board. Submissions will close Wednesday, November 5.

Florida Everblades Military Night will be on November 8th at 7 PM against the Fort Wayne Komets. The night is presented by National Coalition For Patriots, where the Everblades will wear special Military Jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game. The first 1500 fans will receive replica jerseys courtesy of National Coalition For Patriots.







