Gladiators Shut out Everblades, 2-0, at Hertz Arena
Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades' annual Sweets in The Suites presented by Waste Pro held 6,138 fans at Hertz Arena, but three scoreless periods for the Blades made for a 2-0 loss to the Atlanta Gladiators.
In the first, a delay of game penalty at the 16:07 mark put Blades defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro in the box for two minutes. That resulted in an Atlanta power-play goal from Chad Nychuk after Florida turned it over behind their net; Isak Walther registered with the assist. The Blades heading into the first intermission in a 1-0 deficit but outshooting the Gladiators 11-6.
Neither team was able to connect to make a difference on the scoreboard in the middle frame, keeping Atlanta in the lead by one. Both teams had a total of four minutes each in penalties.
Despite Florida continuing to pressure the Gladiators in the final stanza, they were unable to see past Atlanta Goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter, leading to a Ryan Nolan empty-netter that put the nail in the coffin for the Blades.
The score finished 2-0 after 60 minutes, favoring Atlanta. Florida Goaltender Cam Johson turned away 18 shots. Septimphelter saved all 25 of the Blades' shot attempts.
The Blades will face off against the Witicha Thunder on Wednesday, October 29, for a 8:05 p.m. puck drop to begin a three-game road series before returning to Hertz Arena to go head-to-head with the Fort Wayne Komets.
Friday Night's Gamesheet
Blades Bites
TJ Semptimphelter's shutout was the first of his pro career.
Atlanta's victory over Florida was their first in the last 16 meetings between the two clubs.
Florida surrendered their first power play goal against this year.
