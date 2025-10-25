Railers Open Road Trip with 4-1 Loss to Admirals

Worcester Railers' Anthony Repaci in action

NORFOLK, VA - The Worcester Railers HC (0-3-0-0) lost to the Norfolk Admirals (2-1-0-0) on October 24th with a final score of 4-1 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The next scheduled matchup for the Railers and the Admirals will be on the road again in Norfolk on Saturday, October 25th at 7:05 p.m.

Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) scored first for Worcester at 10:00 on a breakaway against Norfolk goaltender Isaac Poulter (1-0). Admiral's forward Grant Hebert (2-1-3) retaliated with a shot past the pads of Tristan Lennox, assisted by teammates Jayden Dureau (1-3-4) and Ben Zloty (1-1-2) following a faceoff in the Worcester zone at 14:18. The Admirals put another goal on the board towards the end of the second period at 16:31, shot by Marko Reifenberger (1-0-1). The Admirals had two unanswered goals for the third period, the first from Ben Zloty (2-1-3), the second goal from Connor Fedorek (1-0-1).

Worcester got off to an aggressive start in Norfolk to start their first matchup against the Admirals this season. The Railers went on their first power play of the game at 2:44 with a delay of game call against Admiral's forward Grant Hebert. Despite being up a man, Worcester was unable to find the back of the net until exactly halfway through the first with a breakaway from Railers' captain Anthony Repaci (1st), who claimed his first goal of the season and his 95th with the Railers, at exactly the 10-minute mark. Repaci, assisted by Ross Mitton with a cross-ice pass, pushed the score in favor of Worcester (1-0). The Admirals quickly worked to tie the game with a shot from Grant Hebert (2nd), who sent the puck over the shoulder of Railers' goaltender Tristan Lennox at 14:18 (1-1). Worcester closed out the period on a penalty kill with Ross Mitton serving two minutes in the box for interference against Admirals' defenseman Ben Zloty (18:21). Worcester outshot Norfolk 12-6 for the period. Each team had one penalty and one power-play opportunity.

The second period opened with the Railers' down a man, running out the clock on the last twenty seconds left on Mitton's interference penalty from the end of the first. Worcester focused on protecting their own zone for most of the second. Railer's Anthony Callin went into the box at 9:55 for a cross-checking call as the Admirals looked for their second goal of the game. Norfolk did not score on their power play, but would turn the score in their favor towards the end of the period at 16:31 with a one-timer from Marko Reifenberger (1st) (1-2). Reifenberger received the scoring pass from fellow Admiral German Yavash, who managed to guide the puck from behind the Railers' net, chased out by Railers defenseman Anthony Hora, to the stick of Reifenberger. Worcester outshot Norfolk 11-9.

Just 17 seconds after the third period began, Railers center Ryan Miotto was called for a closed hand on the puck after attempting to bat down a high shot along the boards. The Admirals finished their power play opportunity at 2:17 and followed up just under a minute and a half later with their first of two quick goals for the third. Ben Zloty (2nd) broadened the gap with another goal for Norfolk at 3:37 (1-3), followed by Admirals' defenseman Connor Fedorek (1st) at 8:34 (1-4). Admirals' forward German Yavash headed into the box for a high stick call which put the Railers' on their second power play of the night. Although the Railers were present in the offensive zone for most of the powerplay, they couldn't find the back of the net and would go scoreless for the remainder of the third. Worcester outshot Norfolk 9-8 and 32-23 across all three periods.

NOTES:

Three stars: 3rd Star: Grant Hebert (1-0-1, +2, 2 shots), 2nd Star: Isaac Poulter (31 saves, 1GA, 0.968 SV%), 1st Star: Ben Zloty (1-1-2, +2, 3 shots)... Final shots were 32-23 in favor of Worcester... Isaac Poulter made 31 saves on 32 shots for Norfolk, while Tristan Lennox made 19 saves on 23 shots for Worcester... Worcester went 0-for-2 on power plays while Norfolk went 0-for-3... The Railers are now 14-11-2-0 all-time vs. the Admirals and 5-6-1-0 at the Norfolk Scope Arena... Worcester captain Anthony Repaci scored his 95th career goal with Worcester...

