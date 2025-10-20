Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 1

Published on October 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers forward Drew Callin (77) in the face off circle

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers forward Drew Callin (77) in the face off circle(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 0-2-0-0 for the first week of the 2025-26 season. The Railers hosted the Maine Mariners and the Adirondack Thunder for two games on Saturday and Sunday. Worcester lost 5-0 on Saturday night to Maine, and fell 5-3 to Adirondack on Sunday afternoon.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, October 18th vs. Maine Mariners | 5-0 L

Brooklyn Kalmikov (1-1-2), assisted by Ty Gallagher (0-2-2) and Jacob Perreault (1-1-2) got the first goal on the board in the second period in favor of the Mariners with a one timer on their third power-play of the game. Maine's Xander Lamppa (1-0-1) kept Maine's goal streak going off of a rebound midway through the third, assisted by Gallagher and Massicotte (0-1-1) nabbing another goal for the Mariners. Maine pushed to take a 4 goal lead with Jacob Perrault (1-1-2) getting his first goal of the game at 10:16, and Tristan Thompson (1-0-1) adding to the score at 13:09. Maine capped off the scoring with a final tally at 16:39 from Max Andreev (1-0-1), assisted by Shawn Element (0-1-1) and Ty Cheveldayoff (0-2-2) to make it 5-0 Maine.

Sunday, October 19th vs. Adirondack Thunder | 5-3 L

Worcester's 5-3 loss to Adirondack Sunday afternoon made the Railers 0-2-0 for the season. Easier said than done, perhaps, but one thing the Railers can do to improve the goals against is avoid turnovers. Sunday, they fell behind by 2-0 and battled back to forge a 3-3 tie heading into the third period. Worcester first deadlocked the score at 2-2, then surrendered the go-ahead goal to allow the Thunder to retake the lead. It was 3-3 going into the third. Another turnover turned into the game-winning goal for Adirondack.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, October 24th at Norfolk Admirals | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 25th at Norfolk Admirals | 7:00 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Matt Stief was the eighth different player to score the season's first goal in the Railers' eight seasons, the second defenseman. Nick Albano is the other.

Michael Ferrandino, Calle Odelius, Ross Mitton, Max Dorrington, Cole Fraser, TJ Walsh, Ryan Miotto, and Stief all made their Railers debut this weekend.

Tikkanen became the only Railers goalie to play in four different seasons.

Matt Stief is tied for first among ECHL defensemen in power play goals with one.

Cole Fraser leads the ECHL in penalty minutes with 22.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 0-2-0-0 on the season.

The Railers have played more games against Adirondack, 90, than any other ECHL opponent. That includes six playoff games. In the regular season, Worcester leads the series 46-32-6.

Worcester is averaging 18 penalty minutes per game.

The Railers are 15th in the ECHL in power play percentage (20%).

Worcester outscored their opponents 3-2 in the second period across the weekend.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.