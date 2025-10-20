Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on October 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Jon Gillies

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears split their opening weekend of games against the Florida Everblades, falling 4-1 on Opening Night in Orlando, but bouncing back the next night in Estero, with a 3-1 victory.

This Week's Games:

Tuesday, October 21 vs. Florida Everblades - 7pm

Thursday, October 23 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 7pm - Boo with the Bears - Thirsty Thursday presented by Beer Hug

AT A GLANCE:

2025 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-1-0-0 (.500)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-0-0

2025 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Milo Roelens - 3 points

MOST GOALS: Four Players - 1 goal

MOST ASSISTS: Milo Roelens - 2 assists

PIM LEADER: Chris Harpur - 11 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Two Players - +3

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, October 17 vs. Florida Everblades (1-4 L)

The Solar Bears had their opening night spoiled by their in-state rival the Florida Everblades in front of a sellout crowd of 9,049 Friday night. Orlando opened the scoring on a goal from defenseman J.C. Brassard at 5:29 of the opening period. But special teams would be the undoing of the Bears in their opener. Florida scored two power play goals in the first period to grab the lead and a shorthanded goal in the second period to extend to 3-1 going into the third period. The Everblades added an empty net goal late to take it 4-1.

Saturday, October 18 at Florida Everblades (3-1 W)

Orlando battled back the next night in Estero to spoil the Everblades home opener with a 3-1 victory. Milo Roelens recorded a goal and an assist and Connor Kurth's first professional goal was the game-winner. Jon Gillies shined in net for Orlando, stopping 32 of 33 en route to his first win of the season.

BITES:

Jon Gillies has the second-best save percentage of goalies to appear in two games this season (.926)

Solar Bears Head Coach Matt Macdonald earned his first win on Saturday. He is seven coaching wins away from 200 in the ECHL.

Tyler Bird has 199 career ECHL points.

Aaron Luchuk has 296 career ECHL points.

The last time the Solar Bears won on the road against Florida and the goaltender made 30+ saves was Feb 14, 2024 (Brandon Halverson, 31 saves, 4-3 W SO)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Three former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Seattle Kraken - 5 GP, 1g-3a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 3 GP, 0-2-1, .868

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 4 GP, 1g-0a

