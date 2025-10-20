Keith Petruzzelli Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for October 17-19, 2025

Published on October 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced in conjunction with the ECHL on Monday that Keith Petruzzelli has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 17-19. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Petruzzelli stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 4-0 win at Maine on Sunday to backstop Reading's first win of the season.

Under contract to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, Petruzzelli has appeared in 65 career ECHL games with Reading and Newfoundland, posting an overall record of 35-25-5 with six shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909. Additionally, he is 25-20-4 in 53 career AHL outings with Lehigh Valley and Toronto with a 3.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893.

Prior to turning pro, Petruzzelli played four seasons at Quinnipiac University, where he appeared in 94 career games with an overall record of 51-27-8 with 10 shutouts, a 2.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

A native Wilbraham, Massachusetts, Petruzzelli is the first Royals goaltender to receive the weekly honor since former Royals netminder Parker Gahagen also earned the selection in the opening week of the season, doing so in October 19-22, 2024. Petruzzelli is the 20th Royal to claim the GOW award, which is also the 26th time a Royals goaltender has earned the honor in the twenty-four season history of the team. Recipients of the award include: Barry Brust (3), Brandon Anderson (2), John Muse (2), Mark Dekanich (2), Riley Gill (2), Branden Komm, Martin Ouellette, Matt Dalton, Scott Fankhouser, Yutaka Fukufuji, Philipp Grubauer, Peter Hamerlik, Adam Hauser, Connor Knapp, John Murray, Michael Ouzas, Cody Rudkowsky, Pat Nagle and Parker Gahagen.

The 24th season of Royals hockey continues on the road against the 2025-26 expansion franchise Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday, October 24th at 7:00 p.m. at First Horizon Coliseum. Reading's seven-game road-trip to open the season continues against Greensboro on Sunday, October 25th, the Maine Mariners for one game on November 2nd and two games against the Worcester Railers on October 31st and November 1st.

¬â¹ ¬â¹The Royals are at home on November 8th for Opening Night, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.







