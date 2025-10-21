Knight Monsters Weekly Update: October 20, 2025

Published on October 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, opened up their second season with a three game weekend series against the Idaho Steelheads.

On opening night, Friday, October 17, Tahoe's offense shined brightly as they racked up a half dozen goals on their way to a 6-3 win over Idaho.

On Saturday, October 18, the Steelheads responded by notching their first win of the season in a 6-4 victory. In the game, Knight Monsters forward Casey Bailey recorded a hat trick, and forward Jake McGrew finished the game with four points.

On Sunday, October 19, the Knight Monsters fell in the rubber match 6-5, giving Idaho an opening-weekend series win. Bailey notched two more points in this game, putting him in a tie for the league lead in points with six entering this week.

This week, the Knight Monsters will be on the road as they begin an 11-game road trip with a visit to Oklahoma, where they face off against Mountain Division opponent the Tulsa Oilers on Friday, October 24, and Sunday, October 26.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters forward Kevin Wall skated in his 100th North American professional game on Sunday during Tahoe's 6-5 loss to Idaho. Before skating in three games for the Knight Monsters, Wall appeared in 97 games for the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL.

Forward Anthony Collins comes into the week needing just five more games played to pass Derek Nesbitt for 14th on the all-time ECHL games played list. Collins has skated in 611 ECHL games over his career.

Defenseman Samuel Mayer notched his first professional goal and point in Sunday's loss to Idaho. Last season, he joined the Knight Monsters for three games following the conclusion of his OHL career.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.