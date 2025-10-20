Vincent Sevigny Returned to Reading, Released from PTO with Hartford

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Vincent Sevigny has been released from his Professional Tryout (PTO) with the Hartford Wolfpack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and has been returned to Reading.

Sevigny, 24, signed his PTO with Hartford on Wednesday, Oct. 16 but did not appear in a game for the Wolfpack. The Quebec City, Quebec native signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with Reading on Sept. 2, 2025 ahead of his fourth professional season following a career-high 2024-25 campaign where he registered 19 points (4g-15a), 24 penalty minutes and a +25 rating in 49 regular season games with the Trois-Rivières Lions. A 2025 Kelly Cup champion with the Lions, Sevigny added seven points (2g-5a) and a +13 rating in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games, including two points (1g-1a) in three games played during Trois-Rivières' Kelly Cup Finals victory over the Toledo Walleye, four games to one.

The 6'3", 194-pound, left-shot defenseman played his first two seasons pro with the Bridgeport Islanders in the AHL where he logged 22 points (6g-18a) in 86 games. Across 140 pro career regular season games, Sevigny has accumulated 41 points (10g-31a) between the AHL and ECHL.







