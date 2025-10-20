K-Wings Weekly: 2025-26 Season Underway, Orange Ice this Week

Published on October 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (29-32-6-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play two games this week versus the Iowa Heartlanders at Wings Event Center. First, the K-Wings host Iowa for $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.) at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, and then it's Orange Ice, presented by PNC, at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Last week, the K-Wings went 0-1-0-0 (5-6).

Kalamazoo fell behind 4-1 heading into the third period of play, but stormed back to tie the game with just over a minute remaining. Unfortunately, the Komets skated away victorious in regulation.

The K-Wings saw forward Colin Bilek notch his first four-point game (3g-1a) of his pro career, and his second pro hat trick overall. The forward scored a power-play, a short-handed and a 6-on-5 tally to knot the game up in regulation.

Kalamazoo also enjoyed forward Quinn Preston's three assist performance Saturday. It was the third time in his career he amassed three or more assists in a contest, and the first since dishing out five assists on January 26, 2025, versus Bloomington.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo plays two games at Wings Event Center this week.

Kick off your weekend with the first $3 Friday of the season on October 24 at 7:00 p.m. versus the Iowa Heartlanders, presented by Bud Light! Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs (*until 8 p.m.) as the K-Wings hit the ice for a night of hard-hitting action and unbeatable value.

It's time to get spooky with Orange Ice, presented by PNC, to kick off the season's painted ice lineup on Saturday, October 25! Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m., presented by Discover Kalamazoo. The first 1,000 kids (12 and under) will receive a free Trick-or-Treat bag at the door. Come dressed in your Halloween best and take part in our costume contest for a chance to win fun prizes.

NEXT WEEK!

Get ready for a day where the kids run the show! Kids Take Over Day with the K-Wings is coming at 3 p.m, on Sunday, Nov. 2, at Wings Event Center ...and the young fans are in charge - from fun in the stands to special game-day roles. After the final whistle, keep the excitement going with our first Fans Skate the Ice event of the season - just $5 for skate rentals. Don't miss this action-packed day made for kids, by kids!

RESULTS

Saturday, Oct. 18 - Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo (L, 6-5) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (0-1-0-0) lost 6-5, in a down-to-the-wire thriller that saw K-Wings forward Colin Bilek (3g-1a) put the team on his back in the Home Opener versus the Fort Wayne Komets (2-0-0-0) at Wings Event Center Saturday. In a thunderous response, the K-Wings scored four third-period goals to erase a 4-1 deficit, only to fall with seven seconds remaining. Forwards Ryan Cox (1) and Blake Christensen (1) drew the K-Wings to within one with goals at the 2:38 mark and the 8:21 mark of the third. The Komets then scored a short-handed tally at the 12:07 mark to extend the lead to 5-3. That's when Bilek went off for two straight, one at the 16:58 mark on the power play, and another with a 6-on-5 advantage at the 18:56 mark. The Komets took the early advantage with two first-period goals at the 5:29 and 6:23 marks. Kalamazoo's first goal of 2025-26 also came off the stick of Bilek (1), as he scored short-handed at the 18:56 mark of the first. Preston (1) assisted on the breakaway goal to cut the deficit to 2-1. Preston earned three assists in the contest as well. Fort Wayne scored twice in the second, once at the 2:52 mark on the power play, and again even-strength at the 9:28 mark to extend the lead to 4-1. Hunter Vorva (0-1-0-0) made 23 stops in the loss, and the K-Wings were 1-for-3 on the power play.

ON THE MOVE

October 15 - Kalamazoo released forward Gehrett Sargis from his tryout contract agreement (PTO).

FAST FACTS

Forward Colin Bilek notched his first four-point game (3g-1a) of his pro career, and his second pro hat trick in Saturday's contest versus Fort Wayne. Bilek's first pro hat trick came on January 29, 2023, as a rookie with Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack.

Forward Quinn Preston notched three assists in Saturday's contest versus Fort Wayne. It was the third time in his career he amassed three or more assists in a contest, and the first since dishing out five assists on January 26, 2025, versus Bloomington.

Rookies Ryan Helliwell, Cam Knuble and Robby Drazner notched their first pro points with assists in Saturday's contest versus Fort Wayne.

TEAM TRENDS

N/A

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 4 - Colin Bilek

GOALS: 3 - Colin Bilek

ASSISTS: 3 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +2 - Powell Connor

PIMS: 4 - Davis Pennington

PP GOALS: 1 - Colin Bilek

PP ASSISTS: 1 - Davis Pennington, Quinn Preston

SH GOALS: 1 - Colin Bilek

GW GOALS: N/A

SHOTS: 6 - Colin Bilek

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 1/3 (33.3 %)

This Season - 1/3 (33.3 %) | No. 6 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 2/3 (66.6%)

This Season - Last Week - 2/3 (66.6%)| No. 22 (ECHL)







