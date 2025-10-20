Reading's Petruzzelli Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Reading Royals goaltender Keith Petruzzelli

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Keith Petruzzelli of the Reading Royals is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 17-19. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Petruzzelli stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 4-0 win at Maine on Sunday.

Under contract to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, Petruzzelli has appeared in 65 career ECHL games with Reading and Newfoundland, posting an overall record of 35-25-5 with six shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909. Additionally, he is 25-20-4 in 53 career AHL outings with Lehigh Valley and Toronto with a 3.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893.

Prior to turning pro, Petruzzelli played four seasons at Quinnipiac University, where he appeared in 94 career games with an overall record of 51-27-8 with 10 shutouts, a 2.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

