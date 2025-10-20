Americans Weekly
Published on October 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans goaltender Jackson Parsons makes a save against the Wichita Thunder
(Allen Americans, Credit: Wichita Thunder)
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), opened the regular season on Saturday in Wichita with a 3-2 shootout win. The home opener is this Friday, October 24th against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:10 PM.
Last Week's Record: 1-0
Overall record: 1-0
Last Week's Results:
Saturday, October 18th
Score: Allen 3 @ Wichita 2 F SO
-- This Week --
Friday, October 24th, vs. Kansas City Mavericks
Time: 7:10 PM CDT
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, October 25th, vs. Kansas City Mavericks, 7:10 PM
Time: 7:10 PM CDT
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (1) Matt Register and Brayden Watts
Assists - (2) Sam Sedley
Points - (2) Sam Sedley
Power Play Goals - (1) Matt Register and Brayden Watts
Power Play Assists - (2) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (0)
Shorthanded Assists - (0)
Game Winning Goals - (0)
First Goal - (0)
Insurance Goals - (0)
Penalty Minutes - (2) Colton Hargrove and two others
Plus/Minus - (0) Thomas Caron and several others
Shots on Goal - (6) Thomas Caron
Save Percentage - (0.943) Jackson Parsons
Goals against average (1.79) Jackson Parsons
Goalie Wins - (1) Jackson Parsons
Americans Notables:
- Sam Sedley leads the Americans with two points (0 goals and 2 assists)
- Sam Sedley leads the Americans with two assists.
- Hank Crone scored what turned out to be the game winner in a 3-2 shootout victory on Saturday night.
- Matt Register and Brayden Watts lead the team with one power play goal each.
- Spencer Asuchak tied Chad Costello's mark of 422 career points with an assist on Saturday in Wichita.
- Jackson Parsons is tied for the league lead with one (1) shootout win.
- Hank Crone is tied for the league lead with one (1) shootout winning goal.
- The Americans power play ranks 11th overall at 28.6 %.
- Matt Register is tied for the league lead in Power Play Goals scored by a Defenseman with 1.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender Jackson Parsons makes a save against the Wichita Thunder
(Wichita Thunder)
ECHL Stories from October 20, 2025
- K-Wings Weekly: 2025-26 Season Underway, Orange Ice this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 1: October 20, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report - October 20 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.