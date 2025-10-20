Americans Weekly

Published on October 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans goaltender Jackson Parsons makes a save against the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Wichita Thunder)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), opened the regular season on Saturday in Wichita with a 3-2 shootout win. The home opener is this Friday, October 24th against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:10 PM.

Last Week's Record: 1-0

Overall record: 1-0

Last Week's Results:

Saturday, October 18th

Score: Allen 3 @ Wichita 2 F SO

-- This Week --

Friday, October 24th, vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 7:10 PM CDT

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, October 25th, vs. Kansas City Mavericks, 7:10 PM

Time: 7:10 PM CDT

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (1) Matt Register and Brayden Watts

Assists - (2) Sam Sedley

Points - (2) Sam Sedley

Power Play Goals - (1) Matt Register and Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists - (2) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (0)

Shorthanded Assists - (0)

Game Winning Goals - (0)

First Goal - (0)

Insurance Goals - (0)

Penalty Minutes - (2) Colton Hargrove and two others

Plus/Minus - (0) Thomas Caron and several others

Shots on Goal - (6) Thomas Caron

Save Percentage - (0.943) Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (1.79) Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (1) Jackson Parsons

Americans Notables:

- Sam Sedley leads the Americans with two points (0 goals and 2 assists)

- Sam Sedley leads the Americans with two assists.

- Hank Crone scored what turned out to be the game winner in a 3-2 shootout victory on Saturday night.

- Matt Register and Brayden Watts lead the team with one power play goal each.

- Spencer Asuchak tied Chad Costello's mark of 422 career points with an assist on Saturday in Wichita.

- Jackson Parsons is tied for the league lead with one (1) shootout win.

- Hank Crone is tied for the league lead with one (1) shootout winning goal.

- The Americans power play ranks 11th overall at 28.6 %.

- Matt Register is tied for the league lead in Power Play Goals scored by a Defenseman with 1.

