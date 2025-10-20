ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Toledo's Colin Swoyer has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #14, Toledo at Indy, on Oct. 18.

Swoyer is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for illegal check to the head at 12:06 of the second period.

Swoyer will miss Toledo's games at Bloomington (Oct. 24 and Oct. 25) and vs. Indy (Nov. 1).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







