ECHL Transactions - October 20
Published on October 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 20, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Florida:
Nicholas Blachman F
Wichita:
Tyriq Outen, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Brad Morrison, F Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Kurtis Henry, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Sean Allen, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Quinton Burns, D Placed on Reserve
Add Nicholas Blachman, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Quinton Burns, D Assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Fort Wayne:
Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Idaho:
Delete Justin Sand, G Released as EBUG
Iowa:
Delete William Rousseau, G Recalled by Iowa Wild
Reading:
Delete Vincent Sevigny, D Returned From Loan by Hartford
Delete Emile Chouinard, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Alec Butcher, F Placed on Reserve
Wichita:
Add Kyle Masters, D Assigned from San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks
Add Tyriq Outen, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Danny Weight, F Placed on Reserve
