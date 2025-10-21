ECHL Transactions - October 20

Published on October 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 20, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Florida:

Nicholas Blachman F

Wichita:

Tyriq Outen, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Brad Morrison, F Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Kurtis Henry, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Quinton Burns, D Placed on Reserve

Add Nicholas Blachman, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Quinton Burns, D Assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Fort Wayne:

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Idaho:

Delete Justin Sand, G Released as EBUG

Iowa:

Delete William Rousseau, G Recalled by Iowa Wild

Reading:

Delete Vincent Sevigny, D Returned From Loan by Hartford

Delete Emile Chouinard, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Alec Butcher, F Placed on Reserve

Wichita:

Add Kyle Masters, D Assigned from San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks

Add Tyriq Outen, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Danny Weight, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.