October 20, 2025

STINGRAYS WEEKLY REPORT - OCTOBER 20

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays began their 2025-26 ECHL season with two victories. The Stingrays are one of three teams in the Eastern Conference to be 2-0-0-0 after opening weekend. South Carolina begins its season 2-0-0-0 for the first time since the 2022-23 season and for the third time since the 2019-20 campaign.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 2-0-0-0 LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, October 18 vs Norfolk Admirals | 2-1 W

In front of over 6,200 fans on Opening Night at the North Charleston Coliseum, the Stingrays scored twice in the 3rd period to beat the Norfolk Admirals, 2-1. Romain Rodzinski and Ben Hawerchuk scored both goals for South Carolina while goaltender Mitch Gibson saved 20 shots on 21 attempts.

Sunday, October 19 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 4-3 W

After trailing early in the 1st period, the Stingrays scored four unanswered goals to pick up their first road victory of the season, 4-3. Josh Wilkins scored twice for the Stingrays, including the game-winning goal, while Simon Pinard and Stanley Cooley recorded multi-point outings. Netminder Antoine Keller, making his North American professional debut, stopped 29 of 32 shots for his first win.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Josh Wilkins (2)

Assists: John Fusco, Dean Loukus, Simon Pinard (2)

Points: Simon Pinard, Josh Wilkins (3)

Plus/Minus: Romain Rodzinski (+4)

Penalty Minutes: Ryan Hofer (9)

Wins: Mitch Gibson, Antoine Keller (1)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.00)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (.952)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, October 23 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, October 25 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 p.m. EDT

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Back For Moore: Coming off a career year last season, defenseman Connor Moore has returned to the Stingrays for a sixth season and is entering rarefied air. Sunday's win over Greenville was his 280th game played with the Stingrays, passing current Avalanche Head Coach, Jared Bednar, for the 11th most games played in Stingrays franchise history.

New Kids On The Block: Multiple Stingrays over the weekend had impressive debuts. Rookie forwards Stanley Cooley, Patrick Guzzo and defenseman John Fusco all recorded their first professional points across the weekend. In addition, netminder Antoine Keller recorded his first win in North American professional hockey.

Road Trippin': The Stingrays are racking up the miles early on the road. South Carolina will play six of the next seven games on the road with the lone home game in that stretch on October 29 against the Orlando Solar Bears.







