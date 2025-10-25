Admirals Shine In Home Opener Against Worcester
Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, Va - After splitting their opening weekend series on the road, the Norfolk Admirals made a triumphant return to Scope - their first home game in 166 days. In front of a packed house, the Admirals thrilled the 7,600 fans in attendance with four unanswered goals to earn a 4-1 win over the Worcester Railers.
Isaac Poulter got the start in goal for the second straight game and was stellar, turning aside 31 of 32 shots to pick up his first victory in an Admirals uniform.
Worcester opened the scoring midway through the first period when Anthony Repaci slipped a shot past Poulter to quiet the building. But the silence didn't last long. Just four minutes later, Grant Hebert found space in front and buried his second goal of the season to even the score. The physicality picked up from there, but Poulter's strong play kept things locked at one apiece after twenty minutes.
The second period slowed down in pace, but Norfolk made the most of its chances. With six minutes remaining in the frame, Marko Reifenberger netted his first goal of the season off a perfect feed from German Yavash, sending the crowd to its feet. The Admirals carried that 2-1 lead into the third.
In the final period, Norfolk found another gear. Off a defensive turnover, Ben Zloty went top-shelf for his first goal of the season to make it 3-1. That marked his second goal this season. Just five minutes later, Connor Fedorek added another insurance marker, his first of the year, to seal the deal.
The Admirals rode that momentum the rest of the way, closing out a commanding 4-1 victory to open their home schedule in style.
Sentara Three Stars of the Game
1. NOR - B. Zloty (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)
2. NOR - I. Poulter (31 saves off of 32 shots)
3. NOR - G. Hebert (1 goal, +2)
Next Up
The Admirals and Railers are back at it tomorrow night for game two of the weekend set. Puck drop from Norfolk Scope is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
