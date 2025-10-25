Petruzzelli Stops 33, Royals Route Gargoyles in Inaugural Meeting, 4-1
Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (2-0-1-0, 5 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Greensboro Gargoyles (0-2-1-0, 1 PTS), 4-1, at First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, October 24th.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (2-0-0-0) earned the win in goal for Reading with 33 saves on 34 shots faced, while Greensboro netminder Ruslan Khazheyev (0-2-1-0) suffered the loss in goal, saving 32 of 35 shots faced.
Alec Butcher (1) opened the scoring at 17:18 into play for a Royals 1-0 lead after the first period. Jacob Frasca (2) extended Reading's lead 7:10 into the second, which kept the Royals in front after Tyler Weiss (1) scored for Greensboro at 10:01 to cut the Reading lead in half, 2-1.
Victor Hadfield (1) reestablished Reading's two-goal lead at 13:49 into the final frame before Brandon Saigeon (2) iced the victory with an empty net goal at 19:03. Petruzzelli stopped all 10 shots faced in the final frame to secure a 2-0-0 start to his second season in Reading and the eighth time the Royals have opened a season on a three-game point streak (2-0-1).
The 24th season of Royals hockey continues on the road against Greensboro on Saturday, October 25th at 7:00 p.m. at First Horizon Coliseum. Reading's seven-game road-trip to open the season continues against the Maine Mariners for one game on November 2nd followed by two contests with the Worcester Railers on October 31st and November 1st.
The Royals are at home on November 8th for Opening Night, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.
