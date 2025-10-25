Gargoyles Drop Weekend Opener

Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







The Greensboro Gargoyles fell 4-1 to the Reading Royals on Friday night at the First Horizon Coliseum. The loss drops Greensboro to 1-2-0 with one point in the North while Reading sits atop the division improving to five points at 3-1-0.

Tyler Weiss scored the lone goal for Greensboro midway through the second period, firing a breakaway past Royals goaltender Keith Petruzzelli for his first of the season. The Gargoyles generated consistent zone pressure throughout the night, outshooting Reading 14-10 in the second period and creating several net-front looks, but Petruzzelli cleared 33 saves on 34 shots.

"I think my family is my good luck charm," said Weiss. "I usually find the back of the net when they're in the building. That's a good thing because they live right down the road now, just an hour away, so if they're here I have to try hard to score." The Raleigh, NC native had six of his family members in the crowd tonight for his first goal of the season.

Reading opened the scoring in the first period and carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission. Weiss's equalizer tied the game at one, but the Royals responded late in the second before adding two more in the third to seal the win. Greensboro goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev turned aside 32 shots and kept the Gargoyles within striking distance for much of the night.

"Right now it seems like every little mistake, every little detail, that is not what we plan on doing is ending up in the back of our net. And everything we're doing correctly, and wanting to do correctly, isn't going in for us," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "As hard as it is as a coach to stay positive, we have to here... if the guys continue to believe in the process, it's only going to end up positive for us."

The Gargoyles finished 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill in a disciplined contest that saw only three combined penalties. Greensboro now turns its attention to a Saturday night rematch against Reading as the team continues its inaugural homestand at First Horizon Coliseum.

"I think if the chances weren't coming, it would be a little more concerning but the chances are there... it's just about baring down and being a little bit tougher to get the puck to the back of the net," said Captain Logan Nelson.

The Gargoyles close out their October home stand Saturday, October 25 with a chance to rebound against Reading. The Greensboro "Monster Mash" will feature the first premium theme jerseys for a spooky night of Halloween fun. Fans are encouraged to wear their costumes for a chance to enter the team's costume contest. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.