Cyclones Earn First Victory of 2025-26, Defeat Komets, 3-1, at Home

Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Fort Wayne Komets, 3-1, to record their first victory of the 2025-26 regular season. With the victory, Head Coach Riley Weselowski recorded his first win as the Cincinnati bench boss. Ken Appleby earned the win with a stellar 35-save performance in net.

Marko Sikic scored the opening tally in the victory for the Cyclones. In his season debut, Sikic scored his first of the season off an assist from Braeden Kressler.

Cincinnati would hold a 1-0 lead until late in the second period. Captain Justin Vaive drove towards the net and beat netminder Nathaniel Day on the driving chance. His third of the season came on the power play, giving him two PPG to kickstart the season. Jake Johnson and Braeden Kressler recorded assists on the goal.

The Cyclones went into the third period down a man. Despite the disadvantage, Cincinnati held on and killed both Fort Wayne power plays. Cincinnati is 4/4 to start the season on the PK.

Fort Wayne broke through with a goal from Alex Aleardi. Cincinnati would respond minutes later on their first shot of the third period. Andrew Noel scored his first professional goal to restore the Cincinnati two-goal lead. Luke Grainger had the assist on Noel's first of the season.

The Cyclones would hold down the fort, and preserve home ice over Fort Wayne. Despite being outshot 36-14, Cincinnati would hold on to pick up their first win of the season.

Goaltender Ken Appleby made 35 saves to record his first win as a Cyclone. Nathaniel Day would stop 11/14 in the loss against Cincinnati.

The Cyclones head down to Fishers, Indiana for their first road contest of the 2025-26 campaign. Cincinnati will take on the Indy Fuel tomorrow night at Fishers Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

