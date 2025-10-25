Cyclones Earn First Victory of 2025-26, Defeat Komets, 3-1, at Home
Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Fort Wayne Komets, 3-1, to record their first victory of the 2025-26 regular season. With the victory, Head Coach Riley Weselowski recorded his first win as the Cincinnati bench boss. Ken Appleby earned the win with a stellar 35-save performance in net.
Marko Sikic scored the opening tally in the victory for the Cyclones. In his season debut, Sikic scored his first of the season off an assist from Braeden Kressler.
Cincinnati would hold a 1-0 lead until late in the second period. Captain Justin Vaive drove towards the net and beat netminder Nathaniel Day on the driving chance. His third of the season came on the power play, giving him two PPG to kickstart the season. Jake Johnson and Braeden Kressler recorded assists on the goal.
The Cyclones went into the third period down a man. Despite the disadvantage, Cincinnati held on and killed both Fort Wayne power plays. Cincinnati is 4/4 to start the season on the PK.
Fort Wayne broke through with a goal from Alex Aleardi. Cincinnati would respond minutes later on their first shot of the third period. Andrew Noel scored his first professional goal to restore the Cincinnati two-goal lead. Luke Grainger had the assist on Noel's first of the season.
The Cyclones would hold down the fort, and preserve home ice over Fort Wayne. Despite being outshot 36-14, Cincinnati would hold on to pick up their first win of the season.
Goaltender Ken Appleby made 35 saves to record his first win as a Cyclone. Nathaniel Day would stop 11/14 in the loss against Cincinnati.
The Cyclones head down to Fishers, Indiana for their first road contest of the 2025-26 campaign. Cincinnati will take on the Indy Fuel tomorrow night at Fishers Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from October 24, 2025
- Railers Open Road Trip with 4-1 Loss to Admirals - Worcester Railers HC
- Ratzlaff's 42 Saves & Brown's Two Goals Lead Icemen Past Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Knight Monsters Open Road Trip With 4-1 Victory Over Oilers - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gladiators Shut out Everblades, 2-0, at Hertz Arena - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Earn First Victory of 2025-26, Defeat Komets, 3-1, at Home - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Tulsa Oilers Held Down in Home Opener, Fall, 4-1, to Tahoe Knight Monsters - Tulsa Oilers
- Swamp Rabbits Fall to Icemen Despite 44 Shots - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Fall in Cincinnati - Fort Wayne Komets
- Admirals Shine In Home Opener Against Worcester - Norfolk Admirals
- Gargoyles Drop Weekend Opener - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Drop Friday's Home Tilt with Heartlanders - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Win vs Worcester Railers, 10-24 - Norfolk Admirals
- The Walleye Net 2 Power Play Goals, Fall, 4-2, to Bison - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Fall to Icemen Despite 44 Shots - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Patterson and Nelson Score Twice and Heartlanders Dominate Wings, 5-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Fall to Lions 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - October 24 - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: the Home Opener Has Arrived - Allen Americans
- Tulsa Oilers Partner with Oklahoma Highway Safety Office for First Annual Road Safety Game - Tulsa Oilers
- Panthers Reassign Gerasimyuk to Savannah; Cormier Recalled to Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Game Notes: October 24, 2025 - Rush vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Seek First Home Win Tonight against Atlanta - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Earn First Victory of 2025-26, Defeat Komets, 3-1, at Home
- 'Clones Fall to Nailers, 5-3, in 2025-26 Season Opener
- Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Season-Opening Roster
- Cyclones Announce Two Trades Ahead of Saturday's Home Opener
- Forward Adam Robbins Signs with Cincinnati Ahead of 2025-26