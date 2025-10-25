Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, October 25th - Game 4/72

Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (2-0-1-0, 5 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their seven-game road stretch to open the 2025-26 regular season against the 2025-26 expansion franchise Greensboro Gargoyles (0-2-1-0, 1 pts) on Saturday, October 25th at 7:00 pm at First Horizon Coliseum.

The Royals remaining road-trip contests include one game against the Maine Mariners (Nov. 2), following two games against the Worcester Railers (Oct. 31st & Nov. 1).

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter Game Four of the regular season following a 4-1 win over Greensboro on Friday, October 24th. The Royals have opened their 2025-26 campaign with five points through three games, after they fell in overtime to the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday, October 17th, 6-5, at Colisée Vidéotron, blanked the Maine Mariners on Sunday, October 19th, 4-0, at Cross Insurance Arena and downed the Gargoyles on Friday, October 24th, 4-1, at First Horizon Coliseum.

Forward Jordan Frasca leads the Royals in goals (3) and points (5). Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (2-0-0-0) earned his second win in two starts to open the season with 33 saves on 34 shots faced against Greensboro following a 32-save shutout, the sixth of his pro career, on Sunday at Maine.

Scouting the Gargoyles:

Greensboro has opened their regular season 0-2-1-0 after a 4-1 loss to Reading on Friday, October 24th and a 0-1-1-0 season-opening weekend against the Jacksonville Icemen where they fell in overtime on Saturday, October 18th, 2-1, before suffering a shutout on Sunday, October 19th, 3-0.

ECHL affiliates to the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) and Chicago Wolves (AHL), Greensboro is led by first-year head coach in Greensboro, 5th in the ECHL overall Scott Burt who brings over 13 years of coaching experience to the Gargoyles. He spent the past four seasons as Head Coach and General Manager of the Rapid City Rush, earning 130 career coaching wins. Additionally, Burt played in 13 ECHL seasons, totaling 356 points (149g, 207a) with 1,067 penalty minutes in 586 ECHL games in stints with the Toledo Storm, Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies and Alaska Aces. Burt is a three-time Kelly Cup Champion, winning with Idaho in 2004 and 2007 and with Alaska in 2011.

On the Greensboro coaching staff is former Royals Head Coach & General Manager Jason Binkley. During Binkley's tenure as the team's head coach, the Royals compiled a record of 46-44-15 in regular season games, which includes his 13-16-3 record as interim head coach during the 2023-24 season, which he assumed on January 29th, 2024. Under Binkley, the Royals qualified for the playoffs in his lone full season at the helm.

