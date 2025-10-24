Tulsa Oilers Partner with Oklahoma Highway Safety Office for First Annual Road Safety Game

Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, are teaming up with the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office (OHSO) to promote safe driving awareness during the First Annual Road Safety Game on Sunday, October 26th at the BOK Center.

This special event is part of the statewide ENDDUI initiative, raising awareness about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving while educating fans and families on safe driving habits.

"The Oilers are proud to collaborate with OHSO on such an important community message," said Taylor Hall, General Manager of the Tulsa Oilers. "We're committed to using our platform to reach thousands of fans with life-saving information in a fun, engaging way."

Fans attending Sunday's game will have the opportunity to visit a variety of interactive exhibits and demonstrations throughout the concourse, including:

- Oklahoma Highway Safety Office: Information on the ENDDUI program and safe-driving initiatives.

- Safe Kids Tulsa: Family-focused education on child passenger and pedestrian safety.

- Alliance Highway Safety: Hands-on highway safety exhibits and educational materials.

- Tulsa County with EMSA: Ambulance display and first-response education.

- Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office: Rollover simulator showing the impact of seatbelt safety.

- Tulsa County Sheriff's Office: Teen driver education exhibit featuring a race car experience.

Throughout the game, fans will enjoy themed promotions, in-game messages, and public service announcements encouraging everyone to make smart choices behind the wheel.

"We're excited to partner with the Oilers to share our message in a family-friendly environment," said Mark Madeja, Communications Manager for OHSO. "If we can help even one person make a safer choice on the road, that's a win for everyone."

The Road Safety Game is part of the Tulsa Oilers' ongoing community initiative to promote health, safety, and education throughout Green Country.

Tickets for Sunday's game are available now at www.tulsaoilers.com or at the BOK Center box office.

About the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office (OHSO)

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office works to promote safe driving behaviors and reduce fatalities and serious injuries on Oklahoma's roadways through education, outreach, and enforcement initiatives, including the statewide ENDDUI campaign.

