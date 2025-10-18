Oilers Fall by One in Season Opener

Published on October 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Coraville, IA - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 2-1 to the Iowa Heartlanders in the 2025-26 season opener Friday night at Xtream Arena.

Josh Nelson opened the Oilers' 2025-26 scoring account 80 seconds into the season, banking a shot off a tied-up Heartlander to put the Oilers up 1-0.

Nelson's tally remained the only goal through the opening 40 minutes, with Vyacheslav Buteyets halting 25 chances through two periods, while William Rousseau halted nine of 10, with only one Tulsa chance coming in the middle frame.

Former Allen American Nolan Orzeck leveled the game 1-1, shoveling a chance from the lip of the crease and past the goal line 4:38 into the final period. Keltie Jeri-Leon gave the Heartlanders their first lead of the season 2:23 seconds later, ripping a power-play snapper just inside the joint of the crossbar and the left post. Both goals were set up by Jaxson Nelson. The Oilers found a few late chances but couldn't knot up the contest despite outshooting Iowa 10-8 in Tulsa's highest-chance frame on the night.

Tonight's game was Head Coach Rob Murray 's 999th ECHL game coached, with Sunday's contest set to make the Oilers' bench boss of nine seasons the fourth person to coach 1000 ECHL games. The former NHL player will join John Marks as the only coaches to coach 1000 ECHL games and hoist a Kelly Cup.

The Oilers look to bounce back on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. in its second game of the campaign at Xtream Arena. The matinee showdown will be Iowa's third game of the weekend following a Saturday, Oct. 18 road game against Bloomington.

Following Sunday's game against Iowa, the Oilers return to Tulsa for a two-game home-opening weekend - hosting the Tahoe Knight Monsters at the BOK Center on Friday Oct. 24 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 3:05 p.m.

