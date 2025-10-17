Mariners Add Beaulieu, Gallagher

Published on October 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins added a pair of defensemen on Friday. Phil Beaulieu was acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears for future considerations while Ty Gallagher was assigned from Providence.

Phil Beaulieu joins his fifth ECHL team, skating in 42 games with the Kalamazoo Wings in 2024-25. He's also played for Allen and Worcester, in addition to one AHL game for the Iowa Wild in 2020-21. A native of Duluth, MN, Beaulieu attended Northern Michigan University, where he was captain as a senior. The 30-year-old Beaulieu has played 183 career ECHL games over four pro seasons.

Ty Gallagher, 22, was a 7th round pick of the Bruins in 2021 and is currently on an AHL contract with Providence. He appeared in 11 games for the P-Bruins last season, plus seven additional playoff games. The Clarkston, MI native played at Boston University and Colorado College, and was also a part of the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2019-2021.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins this Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.