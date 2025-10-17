Grizzlies Gameday: Regular Season Opener in Greenville

Published on October 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (25-39-6-2, 58 points, .403 point %- 2024-25 @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits (27-37-6-2, 62 points, .431 point % - 2024-25.

Date: October 17, 2025 Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena Game Time: 5:05 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14308667-2025-utah-grizzlies-vs-greenville-swamp-rabbits

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: October 18, 2025 - Utah at Atlanta. Gas South Arena. 5:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Tonight's Matchup

The Grizzlies are facing the Swamp Rabbits for the third time ever. Utah is 2-0 vs Greenville all-time. Utah won at Greenville 6-4 on February 1, 2020. In that game Mitch Maxwell scored the game winner 17:37 into the third period. Ty Lewis had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead Utah.

Utah beat Greenville 4-2 on February 15, 2023 in a game where Dylan Fitze scored a goal, Cameron Wright had 2 goals and Cam Strong also found the back of the net for Utah. Connor McDonald and Dakota Raabe each had 2 assists.

Utah and Greenville will meet four times this season. Greenville is at Utah on January 28, 30-31, 2026.

Former Grizzlies forward Keaton Mastrodonato is on the Greenville. "The Maestro" had 19 goals and 30 assists in 53 games with Utah during the 2024-25 campaign. Former Greenville goaltender Dryden McKay is on the Utah roster. McKay played in 35 games with Greenville during the 2024-25 season.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies - The Final Hunt

On September 9, 2025 the ECHL Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of the Controlling Interest in the Utah Grizzlies' Membership from Grizzlies Hockey Club, LLC to Pro Hockey Partners, LLC, who will relocate the team to Trenton, NJ, at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

The team is committed to making this final season in Utah a memorable one, dedicated to the generations of fans who have supported the team through every high and low.

For 30 years, the Utah Grizzlies have been an integral part of the local sports landscape, creating countless moments of joy and excitement. The organization extends a heartfelt and profound thank you to the dedicated fans who have filled the stands, to the members of the booster club who have provided a sense of home to our players and coaches, and to the community partners who have supported the team through every season.

In Memoriam: Kevin Bruder (1968-2025)

Kevin Bruder, beloved General Manager of the Maverik Center, President & CEO of the Utah Grizzlies, and Chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors, passed away on May 11 at the age of 56, while enjoying the Utah outdoors. Kevin's greatest joy was his family, and he is survived by Susan and their four beloved children: Allison, Emily, Joel, and Christopher.

Kevin and his family moved to Utah in 1997 as the Maverik Center- then known as The E-Center- prepared to open its doors and take the international stage as a host venue for ice hockey during the 2002 Winter Olympic Games. Named by the Elmore Sports Group as the arena's first General Manager, Kevin went on to hold that role for nearly three decades, shaping the Maverik Center into a cornerstone of sports and entertainment in the region.

In 2005, Kevin was named President & CEO of the Utah Grizzlies, and in 2021, his peers throughout the league elected him Chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors- an honor that spoke to the high regard in which he was held across professional hockey.

A tireless advocate for the power of sports and community, Kevin gave generouslyof his time and talents, volunteering for organizations including Make-A-Wish Utah, Visit Salt Lake, TEAM Coalition, IAVM and dozens more over nearly 30 years. His commitment to civic engagement was matched only by his leadership within the

Maverik Center and the Grizzlies organization.

Kevin Bruder's legacy is one of leadership, generosity, and service. He leaves behind a community that was stronger because of him, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing or working alongside him.

Returning Grizzlies for the 2025-26 Final Hunt

There are 10 players with previous Grizzlies experience. Neil Shea had 19 goals and 20 assists in 36 games with Utah last season. Reed Lebster scored 19 goals and 27 assists in 67 games during the 2024-25 campaign. Lebster led Utah in scoring after February 1st (11 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games. He led Utah in scoring in both February (7 goals, 7 assists) and March (4 goals, 9 assists). Mick Messner led Utah forwards with 194 shots on goal last season, scoring 16 goals and 24 assists. Luke Manning had 18 goals and 21 assists during the 2024-25 campaign for Utah. Manning ended last season red hot as he scored 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists) in the last 8 games, including a 2-goal performance in the final game of the campaign on April 12, 2025 at Rapid City. Griffin Ness scored 3 goals and 7 assists in 14 games with Utah late in the season after being acquired in a trade with Toledo. Adam Berg returns for his third season with Utah. He scored 7 goals and 10 assists in 50 games with the Grizzlies last season. Evan Friesen is back in Utah for his first full professional season. Friesen led the WHL's Wenatchee Wild with 32 goals and 61 points during the 2024-25 season.

Defenseman Garrett Pyke split the 2024-25 season with the AHL's Colorado Eagles and the Grizzlies. In 19 games with Utah last season Pyke had 2 goals and 11 assists. Luke LaMaster returns to Utah for his first full professional seasons after making a strong impression towards the end of the 2024-25 season. Defenseman Luc Salem played in 2 games with Utah at the end of the 2024-25 season. Last year Salem split time with Indy and Kalamazoo.

New Grizzlies Forwards

Tyler Gratton led the Reading Royals with 20 goals during the 2024-25 season. Ty Voit scored 8 goals and 29 assists for Cincinnati last season. Voit was a 5th round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2021 NHL draft. John Gelatt spent the past four seasons at Holy Cross College. Maxim Barbashev played with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and ECHL's Bloomington Bison. Danny Dzhaniyev played at Penn State University for four seasons from 2021-2025, scoring 34 goals and 59 assists in 146 games. Jack Ricketts had 20 goals in 38 games with Quinnipiac College during the 2024-25 season. Rilen Kovacevic enters his rookie campaign after a stellar career in the WHL as he scored 128 points, 59 goals and 69 assists in 225 games.

Fresh Faces on the Grizzlies Blue Line

The Grizzlies have many new defensemen for the upcoming season. Aiden Hansen-Bukata played at Ohio State University last season and led his club with 29 assists. Noah Ganske was a +33 combined in his last two seasons with the Fort Wayne Komets. Christian Felton split time with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks and ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings last season. Avery Winslow has 67 games of ECHL experience with Orlando and Wheeling. Colby Enns is in his first full season as a pro after spending a successful college career at Northern Michigan University and Merrimack College.

Two New Goaltenders for Utah This Season

In net Dylan Wells brings 8 years of professional experience as he has played with 5 AHL teams and 4 ECHL clubs. Wells has an AHL contract with the Tucson Roadrunners. Dryden McKay is the winningest goaltender in NCAA history with 113 victories and 34 shutouts. He spent last season with Bloomington and Greenville in the ECHL and Ontario of the AHL.

AHL Contract Guys

There are four players with AHL contracts with the Colorado Eagles (Evan Friesen, Garrett Pyke, Rilen Koavcevic, Neil Shea) and three players with AHL contracts with the Tucson Roadrunners (Maksim Barbashev, Jack Ricketts, Dylan Wells).

Utah Grizzlies 2025-2026 Roster

Forwards (14): Maxim Barbashev, Adam Berg, Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Rilen Kovacevic, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Griffin Ness, Jack Ricketts, Neil Shea, Ty Voit.

Defenseman (8): Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Christian Felton, Noah Ganske, Luke LaMaster, Garrett Pyke, Luc Salem, Avery Winslow.

Goaltenders (2): Dryden McKay, Dylan Wells.

Staff

Head Coach: John Becanic - 1st season.

Assistant Coach: Ryan Anderson

Assistant Coach/Director of Skill Development: Jack Skille

Equipment Manager: DJ McFarland

Athletic Trainer: Brooke Timony

Director of Broadcasting: Tyson Whiting - 8th season as the "Voice of the Grizzlies"

Former Iowa State and SPHL goaltender Erik Hudson is the Director of Hockey Operations.

John Becanic enters his first season as the ninth head coach in Grizzlies history. Ryan Anderson is the Grizzlies first year assistant coach. Anderson was an assistant coach with the Reading Royals last season. Former NHL forward Jack Skille is an assistant coach/Director of Skill Development. DJ McFarland is starting his first season as Grizzlies Head Equipment Manager after spending two seasons at assistant equipment manager. Brooke Timony joins the club as Athletic Trainer. Timony was with the Birmingham Barons, the Chicago White Sox double-A affiliate during the 2025 baseball season. Tyson Whiting has been the voice of the Grizzlies since the beginning of the 2018-2019 season.

Utah Grizzlies Theme Nights for the 2025-26 Season

October 25, 2025 - Home Opener.

October 31, 2025 - Halloween.

November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups.

November 29, 2025 - Hispanic Heritage Night.

December 13, 2025 - Teddy Bear Toss.

December 27, 2025 - Community Night (Pregame Farmer's Market"

January 17, 2026 - Youth Sports Night.

January 31, 2026 - Guns N Hoses.

February 14, 2026 - Valentine's Day.

February 27th and 28th, 2026 - Grizz Fight Cancer Weekend.

March 14, 2026 - Military Night.

March 27, 2026 - Wild West Night.

April 4, 2026 - Star Wars Night.

April 11, 2026 - Fan Appreciation Night (Final Regular Season Game in Grizzlies History).

Six of Utah's first eight games are against non-divisional opponents. 51 one of the 72 games are against Mountain Division opponents.

Ticket packages are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Grizzlies 2025-2026 Games by opponents

Allen Americans - 10 - (5 home, 5 away)

Atlanta Gladiators - 5 (3 home, 2 away)

Bloomington Bison - 4 (3 home, 1 away)

Cincinnati Cyclones - 2 (2 away)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 4 (3 home, 1 away)

Idaho Steelheads - 7 (4 home, 3 away)

Indy Fuel - 3 (3 away)

Jacksonville Icemen - 3 (3 home)

Kansas City Mavericks - 5 (3 home, 2 away)

Rapid City Rush - 6 (3 home, 3 away)

Tahoe Knight Monsters - 9 (3 home, 6 away)

Tulsa Oilers - 6 (3 home, 3 away)

Wichita Thunder - 8 (3 home, 5 away)

Grizzlies Games By Day of Week

Sunday - 3 home, 8 away.

Monday - 1 home, 0 away.

Tuesday - 0 home 0 away.

Wednesday - 7 home, 2 away.

Thursday - 1 home, 1 away.

Friday - 13 home, 13 away.

Saturday - 11 home, 12 away.







