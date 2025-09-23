Utah Grizzlies Announce 2025-2026 Theme Night Schedule

Published on September 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have unveiled their theme night schedule for the 2025-26 regular season.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss will be on December 13, 2025 vs the Atlanta Gladiators. On December 21, 2024 Grizzlies fans brought a team record 5,390 teddy bears were tossed on the ice after Utah's first goal on a night where Utah defeated Tahoe 6-4. The Grizzlies have broken a team record for teddy bears tossed in each of their past three seasons.

The annual Guns N Hoses night will be on January 31, 2026 as Utah faces Greenville. In the last 10 seasons Guns N Hoses nights the Grizzlies have averaged 9,303 fans per game, including three seasons of crowds of greater than 10,400.

Grizz Fight Cancer Weekend is on February 27-28, 2026 vs Tahoe. Over the past six seasons the Grizzlies have averaged 7,391 fans per game on Grizz Fight Cancer nights.

Military Night is On March 14, 2026 vs Tulsa. The first ever Wild West Night will be on March 27. The ever-popular Star Wars Night is on April 4 vs Wichita. The final Utah Grizzlies regular season game will be on Fan Appreciation Night, April 11 vs Rapid City.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter and TikTok. For the latest information on the Utah Grizzlies go to utahgrizzlies.com.

Utah Grizzlies Theme Nights for the 2025-26 Season

October 25, 2025 - Home Opener.

October 31, 2025 - Halloween.

November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups.

November 29, 2025 - Hispanic Heritage Night.

December 13, 2025 - Teddy Bear Toss.

December 27, 2025 - Community Night (Pregame Farmer's Market"

January 17, 2026 - Youth Sports Night.

January 31, 2026 - Guns N Hoses.

February 14, 2026 - Valentine's Day.

February 27th and 28th, 2026 - Grizz Fight Cancer Weekend.

March 14, 2026 - Military Night.

March 27, 2026 - Wild West Night.

April 4, 2026 - Star Wars Night.

April 11, 2026 - Fan Appreciation Night (Final Regular Season Game in Grizzlies History).







ECHL Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.