Utah Grizzlies Sign Forward Ty Voit

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Ty Voit for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Voit was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (153rd overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Voit played with the OHL's Sarnia Sting for three seasons, scoring 213 points (58 goals, 155 assists) in 183 games. He was also a clutch performer in 22 OHL playoff games with 5 goals and 17 assists.

Voit began his professional career by scoring 2 goals and 6 assists in 5 games with the 2023-24 Newfoundland Growlers. He also appeared in 1 game with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. In the 2024-25 campaign he appeared in 63 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones, scoring 8 goals and 29 assists in 63 games.

Announced 2025-26 Signings

Forwards: Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, John Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Griffin Ness, Ty Voit.

Defensemen: Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Noah Ganske, Cooper Jones, Luke LaMaster, Avery Winslow

Goaltender: Dryden McKay.







