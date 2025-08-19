Utah Grizzlies Acquire Luc Salem in Trade with Kalamazoo

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Luc Salem from the Kalamazoo Wings for future considerations.

Salem began his career by appearing in 2 games with the Grizzlies at the end of the 2023-24 season. He appeared in 16 games for the Indy Fuel at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 3 assists. He was acquired in a trade to Kalamazoo on December 18, 2024 and scored 6 goals and 14 assists in 50 games for the K-Wings.

Salem played his college hockey at St. Lawrence University. In 4 college seasons he scored 18 goals and 37 assists in 128 games. Salem's best statistical season came as a junior, where he led his team with 10 goals and 17 assists in 36 games during the 2022-23 season. Salem led the team with a +12 rating in the 2022-23 campaign. Luc was the captain during his senior 2023-24 season, where he scored 3 goals and 5 assists in 38 games.

