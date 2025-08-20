Duggie Lagrone Returns for Fourth Oilers Season

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday the re-signing of defenseman Duggie Lagrone for the 2025-26 season.

Lagrone, 31, rejoins the Oilers following a 30-point (4g, 26a) and +16 rating in his third season with Tulsa. Missing just one game last season, the steady blueliner has appeared in 214 of a possible 216 contests since joining the Oilers, recording 95 points (18g, 77a) and a +44 rating in that stretch.

"Duggie is a great pro," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "Takes care of himself on and off the ice and brings a consistent game every outing. I have really enjoyed having him on our team over the years, and I'm very happy he is coming back. He is a quick skater who uses his stick to defend very well. He's a smaller guy, but he has learned that while he can't necessarily outmuscle every opponent, he can and does outsmart them. He also shows a great awareness in all situations of the game, knowing his strengths and his limits and using that to put himself in the best place to succeed. More than anything though, he is a wonderful young man. He is loved by the room, and he is great with the fans as well. He always is the first to volunteer for community events and to help others out."

The Plano, Texas native has recorded 30 or more points in each of his three seasons with the Oilers, finishing with a positive plus-minus and a playoff berth in every campaign. During the 2021-22 season, the rookie defenseman led all Oilers' blueliners with 10 goals on the season and finished as the team's lone "Iron Man" appearing in all 72 regular season games. After spending one season in the EIHL with Nottingham, Lagrone returned to Tulsa in 2023-24, leading the Oilers with a +20 rating in 71 games, sextupling all other Tulsa defensemen while adding a career-high 31 assists. Lagrone continued leading the Oilers defensive corps. in at least one statistical category in 2024-25, topping the group with 26 assists.

The five-foot-11, 182-pound defenseman began his collegiate career at Colorado College, appearing in 33 games with the Tigers before transferring to SUNY-Geneseo for his final two seasons of eligibility. In his two seasons with the Knights, Lagrone recorded 52 points (13g, 39a) in 55 games, eventually winning two SUNYAC Championships and earning NCAA III All-USCHO First Team Honors.

The right-handed defenseman developed in both the USHL and NAHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Fairbanks Ice Dogs respectively. Lagrone won the 2014 Robertson Cup with Fairbanks, notching eight points (1g, 8a) and a +9 rating in 14 postseason games, capping a 104-game, 44-point (13g, 31a) Ice Dogs career.

Lagrone is the seventh announced addition to the 2025-26 class, joining fellow defenseman Michael Davies and forwards Josh Nelson, Tyler Poulsen, Keegan Iverson, Austin Albrecht and Easton Armstrong. Stay tuned for more announcements as the offseason progresses.

Two preseason games against the Allen Americans are on the slate for the Oilers this season. Starting on the road at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas on Thursday Oct. 9 before hosting at WeStreet Ice Center in Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the Oct. 11 game at WeStreet Ice Center can be purchased.

The Oilers kick off the 2025-26 season on the road, heading to the Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 17 for a 7 p.m. season-opening battle with the Iowa Heartlanders before closing the campaign-starting weekend with a 4 p.m. rematch at Xtream Arena on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Tulsa's 2025-26 home-opening extravaganza features a 7:05 p.m. showdown with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday, Oct.24 and finishes with the first Sunday Family Funday of the season with the Knight Monsters and Oilers facing off at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

