K-Wings Re-Sign Forward Ryan Cox Ahead of 2025-26

Published on August 19, 2025

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that forward Ryan Cox signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Cox, 27, is a 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward from St. Albert, Alberta. Last season with the K-Wings, he appeared in 72 games, scoring 9 goals and adding 13 assists for 22 points, along with 8 penalty minutes.

"I'm fired up to be back in Kalamazoo and play in front of you amazing fans," Cox said. "The support and energy they brought throughout last year is much appreciated, and I'm looking forward to making this a great year."

Cox started his pro hockey career out of Niagara University with the Toledo Walleye in 2022-23 (12gp-5g-6a). In 2023-24, he split time between the Orlando Solar Bears and Reading Royals, scoring 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) in 35 games for Orlando, and another 13 points (7g-6a) in 23 games for Reading.

Before turning professional, Cox skated five seasons (2018-23) for Niagara, registering 69 points (35g- 34a) in 152 games. In his senior year, he totaled 28 points (14g-14a), helping the Purple Eagles to their best record (19-18-3) since 2012-13.

The K-Wings will continue to announce player signings weekly in the build-up to their home opener on October 18 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







