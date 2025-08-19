Solar Bears Re-Sign Veteran Goaltender Jon Gillies for 2025-26 Season

Published on August 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, proud affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today that the team has re-signed veteran goaltender Jon Gillies for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Gillies, 31, returns to Orlando after joining the team late in the 2024-25 season via trade from the Cincinnati Cyclones. Gillies appeared in seven regular season games and started the bulk of the Solar Bears Kelly Cup Playoff games, being a key contributor to the upset of the Brabham Cup Champion South Carolina Stingrays in the seven-game, first round series. With his 22-save shutout of the Stingrays in Game Seven, Gillies became just the fourth Solar Bears goaltender to earn a playoff shutout in team history joining Evan Fitzpatrick (2024), Cal Heeter (2018), and Maxime Clermont (2015).

Standing at 6-foot-6, 220-pounds, the Concord, New Hampshire native has appeared in 35 National Hockey League (NHL) games in his career with the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Prior to turning pro, Gillies starred at Providence College, where he backstopped the Friars to their first ever NCAA Men's Hockey National Championship in 2015 and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Frozen Four. A third-round draft pick (75th overall) of Calgary in 2012, Gillies also earned Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Second Team All-American honors during his collegiate career.

Gillies has logged 239 professional games over nine seasons across the NHL, AHL, and ECHL.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Jarid Lukosevicius

DEFENSEMEN: Logan Britt

GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies







