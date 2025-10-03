Solar Bears Announce Roster and Practice Schedule for Opening of 2025 Training Camp

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club will open its 14th season of ECHL competition with on-ice practice sessions for training camp starting on Friday, October 3 at the AdventHealth Orlando Ice Den in Maitland, Florida. All Solar Bears practice sessions will take place on the pro rink at the rear of the Ice Den.

Orlando Solar Bears 2025 Training Camp Schedule:

Friday, Oct. 3

Practice: 10:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m

Monday, Oct. 6

Practice: 10:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 7

Practice: 10:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Practice: 10:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 9

Pre-game Skate: 10:00 a.m., AdventHealth Orlando Ice Den

Preseason game at Florida Everblades (Hertz Arena): 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10

Pre-game Skate: 10:00 a.m., AdventHealth Orlando Ice Den

Preseason game at Florida Everblades (Hertz Arena): 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 13

Practice: 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 14

Practice: 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

Practice: 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 16

Practice: 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 17

Opening Night vs. Florida 7:00 p.m. at Kia Center

All practice times are subject to change.

Fans and media are invited to attend all on-ice practice sessions at the AdventHealth Orlando Ice Den, which is open to the public. Flash photography and unauthorized video record of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The AdventHealth Orlando Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.

Orlando Solar Bears 2025 Training Camp Roster:

Forwards:

Anthony Bardaro

Tyler Bird [V]

Andrew Bruder [R]

Tyler Drevitch

Carson Focht

Cole Kodsi [R]

Peter Laviolette III

Aaron Luchuk [V]

Jarid Lukosevicius

Ryan Naumovski

Skate Skalde [TO]

Keanan Stewart

Alex Tonge

Defensemen:

Nick Anderson [R]

Luke Bast [R]

Phil Beaulieu

J.C. Brassard

Logan Britt

Davis Bunz

Luke Farthing [TO]

Tony Follmer [R]

Jake Hamilton [TO]

John Macdonald [TO]

Cody Schiavon [R}

Goaltenders:

Alex Aslanidis [TO}

Jon Gillies

Loaned to AHL:

Ethan Langenegger - Syracuse AHL

R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey

V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey

TO = Tryout

JOIN US FOR TWO PRESEASON PEP RALLIES AND GET A FREE SWAG BAG!

The 2025-26 season is almost upon us! Join the Solar Squad on Saturday, October 4 at AdventHealth Orlando Ice Den from 9-11am and Tuesday, October 7 at Waters Car Wash from 6-8pm for TWO preseason pep rallies ahead of the Solar Bears 2025-26 season.

The Solar Squad will be handing out FREE Solar Bears swag bags to get you ready for the season at both locations.

Acai Republic will be at Orlando Ice Den on October 4 to hand out free samples and coupons. On October 7, KFC* will be at Waters Car Wash handing out samples and swag.

*participation subject to change







