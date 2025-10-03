Bison Sign Defenseman Sedov, Forward MacDonald

October 3, 2025

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations Phillip Barski announced today that the team has signed defenseman Nikita Sedov and forward Ayden MacDonald to ECHL standard player contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Sedov, 24, played 56 games for the KHL's CSKA Moskva last season and contributed 17 points (1g, 16a) from the blueline. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Nizhnevartovsk, Russia, won a Hlinka Gretzky Cup Bronze Medal and a U18 World Junior Championships Silver Medal in the 2018-19 season.

Sedov has skated in 214 career KHL games and has recorded 42 points (7g, 35a) with 66 penalty minutes and a +19 rating. He played Triple-A and Junior Hockey in the United States before joining Russia's top league. With the Regina Pats of the WHL, Sedov led the team as an alternate captain and logged 34 points (5g, 29a) in 126 games.

MacDonald, 28, split time last season between Kalamazoo, Maine and Allen and recorded 23 points (9g, 14a) in 49 games. He also notched two assists in four games with Rapaces de Gap in the top French league, Ligue Magnus.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Langley, British Columbia native has played in 215 career ECHL games and scored 102 points (49g, 53a), primarily with Greenville and Kalamazoo. In 10 ECHL playoff games, he's scored four goals and notched seven points.

Prior to beginning his professional career, MacDonald amassed 59 points (24g, 35a) in 89 games with Brock University and added 15 points (7g, 8a) in 17 post-season games. He also registered a near point-per-game pace in the playoffs across his Junior career in the BCHL. In four seasons, he scored 93 points (44g, 49a) in 166 regular season games with an additional 14 points (5g, 9a) in 15 post-season games.

