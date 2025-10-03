Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Defenseman Noah Delmas

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Noah Delmas for the 2025-26 season.

Delmas, 29, brings veteran experience to the Gargoyles blue line following a professional career that has taken him across North America and Europe. The 6-foot, 194-pound right-shot defenseman spent last season with the Fife Flyers in the EIHL, where he recorded 11 points (2G, 9A) in 34 games. He previously skated with GKS Katowice in Poland during the 2023-24 season, adding 13 points (3G, 10A) in 40 appearances.

A native of Newmarket, Ontario, Delmas has also logged significant time in the ECHL with the Worcester Railers and Kansas City Mavericks, appearing in over 90 career games. His most productive ECHL season came in 2022-23 with Worcester, where he tallied 18 points (2G, 16A) across 58 contests. Prior to turning pro, Delmas starred at Niagara University, where he posted 95 points (22G, 73A) in 148 NCAA games. His senior season was highlighted by a 40-point campaign that ranked among the top scoring seasons for a defenseman in program history.

The following is a list of players the Gargoyles have signed for the 2025-26 season:

Logan Nelson (F)

Luke Mylymok (F)

Wade Murphy (F)

Patrick Newell (F)

Anthony Rinaldi (F)

Ethan Leyh (F)

Ryan Richardson (F)

Zach Faremouth (F)

Jordan Biro (F)

Demetrios Koumontzis (F)

Colton Leiter (D)

Artyom Borshyov (D)

Gabe Blanchard (D)

Braden Doyle (D)

Andrius Kulbis-Marino (D)

Jake Sibell (G)

Jake Elmer (F)

Dalton Skelly (D)

