Americans Open Training Camp Today

Published on October 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, along with Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the Americans 2025-2026 training camp roster.

Goalie: Marco Costantini

Defensemen: Hudson Wilson, Matthew Register, Quinn Warmuth, Brayden Simmons-Fisher, Kevin Spinozzi, Jackson Decker, Troy Murray, Andre Anania, Sam Sedley, and Anthony Costantini

Forwards: Brad Morriosn, Spencer Asuchak, Michael Gildon, Malik Johnson, Daniil Glukarev, Thomas Caron, Harrison Blaisdell, Brayden Watts, Kayson Gallant, Colton Hargrove, and Carter Savoie.

Tryout Players: Avery Smith and Ryan Hunter.

Five of the players are currently attending American Hockey League Camp in Belleville, they are Marco Costantini, Carter Savoie, Braydan Simmons-Fisher, Sam Sedley, and Andre Anania.

The Americans opened their 17th training camp this morning in Allen, led by Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson, who returns after being away for the last three seasons.

The Americans will play a pair of preseason games against the Tulsa Oilers, with the lone game in DFW coming on October 9th at NYTEX Sports Centre in Northeast Tarrant County. TICKETS!

The home opener will be on Friday, October 24th against the Kansas City Mavericks at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.







ECHL Stories from October 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.