K-Wings Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday the team's 2025-26 Training Camp roster.

Training camp gets underway on Friday, October 3 at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo and will initially feature 28 players: 18 forwards, 8 defensemen and two goaltenders, as outlined alphabetically by position below.

Forwards (18)

74 Blake Christensen, *16 Nick Cafarelli, *34 Michael Colella, 19 Ryan Cox, 9 Evan Dougherty, *14 Tyler German, 10 Andre Ghantous, *7 Peyton Hoyt, *25 Jack Jaunich, 44 Spencer Kennedy, *20 Cam Knuble, 40 Dennis Miller, 43 Quinn Preston, 12 Gehrett Sargis, 17 Todd Skirving, *77 Hunter Strand, *24 Antonio Venuto, 6 Colton Young

Defensemen (8)

8 Powell Connor, *18 Robby Drazner, *86 Ryan Helliwell, *21 Orlando Mainolfi, *4 Davis Pennington, 23 Collin Saccoman, *3 Ben Schultheis, 49 Kylor Wall

Goaltenders (2)

*30 Zach Borgiel, 79 Hunter Vorva

*denotes Rookie Season

Currently, four contracted players are at AHL Camp (Andre Ghantous, *Hunter Strand, *Robby Drazner and *Davis Pennington). Kalamazoo also awaits assignments from the 2025 Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks.

The K-Wings are led by General Manager Toni Will, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Joel Martin, Assistant Coach Billy McCreary, Assistant Coach Tanner Sorenson, Head Athletic Trainer Cody Lindhorst, Equipment Manager Evan Watts, and Director of Public Relations and Broadcasting Chris Cadeau.

Training Camp will be open to the public from 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at Wings Event Center. Please enter through Door 1 or Door 10.

One preseason home game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Tickets start at just $8. CLICK HERE to secure your first look at the K-Wings NOW!

The team will host the Season Opener on October 18 at 4:30 p.m. versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center. Click the link to secure your tickets today!

The Hungry Howie's Friends and Family Ticket Package is also BACK for the Home Opener, including four tickets, four K-Wings knit hats and a $20 Hungry Howie's Voucher.







