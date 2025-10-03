ECHL Transactions - October 3
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 3, 2025:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Worcester:
Joe Spagnoli, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Allen:
Daniil Glukharev, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Mark Duarte, F Signed SPC
Add Avery Smith, F Signed Tryout Agreement
Add Ryan Hunter, F Signed Tryout Agreement
Indy:
Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D Signed SPC
Iowa:
Add Mike Koster, D Assigned by Iowa Wild (AHL)
Delete Mike Koster, D Loaned to Iowa Wild (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Add Colin Bilek, F Signed SPC
Kansas City:
Add Will Gavin, F Assigned by Coachella Valley (AHL)
