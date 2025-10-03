ECHL Transactions - October 3

Published on October 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 3, 2025:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Worcester:

Joe Spagnoli, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Allen:

Daniil Glukharev, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Mark Duarte, F Signed SPC

Add Avery Smith, F Signed Tryout Agreement

Add Ryan Hunter, F Signed Tryout Agreement

Indy:

Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D Signed SPC

Iowa:

Add Mike Koster, D Assigned by Iowa Wild (AHL)

Delete Mike Koster, D Loaned to Iowa Wild (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Add Colin Bilek, F Signed SPC

Kansas City:

Add Will Gavin, F Assigned by Coachella Valley (AHL)







