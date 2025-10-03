Worcester Railers Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster and Schedule
Published on October 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today the club's roster and schedule to open the team's 2025 training camp.
TRAINING CAMP ROSTER:
Forwards (20):
4 JC Campagna**
7 Nick Pennucci**
9 Riley Ginnell
10 Ryan Miotto
11 Lincoln Hatten
12 Kolby Johnson
13 Tyler Kobryn
15 Matt Myers***
16 Nathan Berke***
17 Tanner Schachle
18 Tyson Gilmour
19 Riley Piercey*
20 Chase Maxwell***
22 Porter Schachle
26 TJ Walsh
29 Cole Donhauser
37 Matt DeMelis
44 Anthony Callin
72 Drew Callin
81 Anthony Repaci
Defensemen (9):
3 Anthony Hora
6 Cam McDonald
8 Michael Ferrandino***
23 Jake Stevens
24 Benjamin Lindberg**
25 Ryan Dickinson
28 Kabore Dunn
74 Cole Fraser*
88 Jack Ring***
Goaltenders (2):
31 Luke Pavicich
33 Thomas Gale**
* = at AHL camp with the Springfield Thunderbirds
** = Professional Tryout Agreement
*** = Amateur Tryout Agreement
TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:
The first week of Worcester Railers Training Camp is open to the general public for free at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. The first week of practice culminates in two preseason games, including one at the Worcester Ice Center on Friday, October 10th at 7pm. Fans can secure their free tickets for the event here. Fans have the option to make a minimum $5 donation during the process of securing tickets with proceeds benefitting the Evan Armit family.
For the full schedule, check below:
Sunday 10/5 - 7:10 p.m.
Monday 10/6 - 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday 10/7 - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday 10/8 - 1:10 p.m.
Thursday 10/9 - 1:25 p.m.
Friday 10/10 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center (Lamacchia Realty Rink, Worcester, MA)
Saturday 10/11 (PRESEASON GAME) - 6:00 p.m. @ Harold Alfond Forum (Biddeford, ME)
The Worcester Railers HC 2025-26 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 18th and Sun. Oct. 19th vs. the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder. The 508 Club is now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
ECHL Stories from October 3, 2025
- Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Defenseman Noah Delmas - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Worcester Railers Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster and Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones All-Time Leader in Games Played, Goals, Justin Vaive Returns for the 2025-26 Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Open Training Camp Today - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
- Bison Sign Defenseman Sedov, Forward MacDonald - Bloomington Bison
- Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Defenseman Dalton Skelly - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Solar Bears Announce Roster and Practice Schedule for Opening of 2025 Training Camp - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Worcester Railers Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster and Schedule
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Drew Callin for 2025-26 Season
- Railers Introduce October Overtime Community Initiative
- Worcester Railers HC Acquire Shrewsbury Native in Three Team Trade
- Worcester Railers HC Welcome Service Dog as Part of Railers Month of Giving