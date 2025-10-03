Worcester Railers Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

Published on October 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today the club's roster and schedule to open the team's 2025 training camp.

TRAINING CAMP ROSTER:

Forwards (20):

4 JC Campagna**

7 Nick Pennucci**

9 Riley Ginnell

10 Ryan Miotto

11 Lincoln Hatten

12 Kolby Johnson

13 Tyler Kobryn

15 Matt Myers***

16 Nathan Berke***

17 Tanner Schachle

18 Tyson Gilmour

19 Riley Piercey*

20 Chase Maxwell***

22 Porter Schachle

26 TJ Walsh

29 Cole Donhauser

37 Matt DeMelis

44 Anthony Callin

72 Drew Callin

81 Anthony Repaci

Defensemen (9):

3 Anthony Hora

6 Cam McDonald

8 Michael Ferrandino***

23 Jake Stevens

24 Benjamin Lindberg**

25 Ryan Dickinson

28 Kabore Dunn

74 Cole Fraser*

88 Jack Ring***

Goaltenders (2):

31 Luke Pavicich

33 Thomas Gale**

* = at AHL camp with the Springfield Thunderbirds

** = Professional Tryout Agreement

*** = Amateur Tryout Agreement

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

The first week of Worcester Railers Training Camp is open to the general public for free at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. The first week of practice culminates in two preseason games, including one at the Worcester Ice Center on Friday, October 10th at 7pm. Fans can secure their free tickets for the event here. Fans have the option to make a minimum $5 donation during the process of securing tickets with proceeds benefitting the Evan Armit family.

For the full schedule, check below:

Sunday 10/5 - 7:10 p.m.

Monday 10/6 - 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday 10/7 - 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday 10/8 - 1:10 p.m.

Thursday 10/9 - 1:25 p.m.

Friday 10/10 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center (Lamacchia Realty Rink, Worcester, MA)

Saturday 10/11 (PRESEASON GAME) - 6:00 p.m. @ Harold Alfond Forum (Biddeford, ME)

The Worcester Railers HC 2025-26 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 18th and Sun. Oct. 19th vs. the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder. The 508 Club is now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







