Gargoyles Come up Empty on Road Trip to Wheeling

Published on December 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV - The Greensboro Gargoyles fell behind in the first period Sunday, falling short in a 5-2 loss to the Wheeling Nailers. Wheeling, leading the ECHL with 37 points, set a 34 year franchise record with their 17th win in the first 22 games.

The Nailers scored three goals in the first 10 minutes. The first came 2:04 into the game from Matthew De St. Phalle. Connor Lockhart picked up his second of three points scoring at 8:28, then Zach Urdahl finished another 82 seconds later to extend the 3-0 lead.

Tyler Weiss got the Gargoyles on the board with his second goal in consecutive games 8:59 into the second period, assisted by Anthony Rinaldi, but the Nailers regained a 4-1 lead with 3:30 remaining in the middle frame.

David Gagnon gave Greensboro life, cutting the Wheeling lead back within two at 6:17 in the third period from Rinaldi and Colton Leiter. Rinaldi marked his second multi-point effort of the inaugural campaign.

Greensboro pulled goaltender Nikita Quapp late, where the Nailers would clinch the 5-2 win from Ryan Mashie. Quapp finished the contest with 29 saves on 33 shots.

The Gargoyles finish their six-game road trip in Greenville on Saturday, December 13. They return to the First Horizon Coliseum Wednesday, December 17 to host the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com







