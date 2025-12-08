Orlando Shuts out Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, fell 2-0 to the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday afternoon.

The Solar Bears opened the scoring with a 5-on-3 power-play goal by Reece Newkirk, who wristed a shot from the high slot. Aaron Luchuk and Anthony Bardaro picked up the assists to make it 1-0.

The second period saw no scoring but featured a combined seven power plays between the two teams.

Orlando added an insurance marker with 4:58 left in the third when Tyler Bird snapped home a feed from Jarid Lukosevicius on the power play to extend the lead to 2-0.

Savannah was unable to find the back of the net, as Connor Ungar stopped all 37 shots he faced to earn the shutout. Kirill Gerasimyuk made 21 saves on 23 shots in the loss.

