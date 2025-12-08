Orlando Shuts out Savannah
Published on December 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, fell 2-0 to the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday afternoon.
The Solar Bears opened the scoring with a 5-on-3 power-play goal by Reece Newkirk, who wristed a shot from the high slot. Aaron Luchuk and Anthony Bardaro picked up the assists to make it 1-0.
The second period saw no scoring but featured a combined seven power plays between the two teams.
Orlando added an insurance marker with 4:58 left in the third when Tyler Bird snapped home a feed from Jarid Lukosevicius on the power play to extend the lead to 2-0.
Savannah was unable to find the back of the net, as Connor Ungar stopped all 37 shots he faced to earn the shutout. Kirill Gerasimyuk made 21 saves on 23 shots in the loss.
The Ghost Pirates return home Thursday to take on the Jacksonville Icemen for Troop Thursday presented by VyStar Credit Union. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.
