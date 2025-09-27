Solar Bears Add Experienced Defenseman Phil Beaulieu for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of defenseman Philip Beaulieu to a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Beaulieu, 30, joins the Solar Bears following four successful seasons in the ECHL with the Allen Americans (2020-2022), Worcester Railers (2022-2023), and last season with the Kalamazoo Wings. In 183 career ECHL games, the Duluth, Minnesota native has scored 89 points (16g-73a) for nearly a half point per-game pace, while earning 94 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound rearguard played his college hockey at Northern Michigan University (2016-2020) earning multiple honors in his time with the Wildcats. During the 2017-18 season, Beaulieu was named Second Team All-American and WCHA Second All-Star Team. The following season, he was named WCHA Defensive Player of the Year and WCHA First Team All-Star. His senior season, Beaulieu was named team captain and received WCHA Second All-Star Team honors.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Andrew Bruder, Tyler Drevitch, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Peter Laviolette III, Aaron Luchuk, Jarid Lukosevicius, Keanan Stewart, Alex Tonge

DEFENSEMEN: Nick Anderson, Luke Bast, Phil Beaulieu, J.C. Brassard, Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Tony Follmer, Cody Schiavon

GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies, Ethan Langenegger







ECHL Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.