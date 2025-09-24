Keanan Stewart Joins Solar Bears for 2025-26 Season
Published on September 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of forward Keanan Stewart to a contract for the 2025-26 season.
Stewart, 25, enters his third season in the ECHL after spending the 2024-25 campaign with the Adirondack Thunder and Iowa Heartlanders. In 38 games last season, the Corbeil, Ontario native complied seven points (2g-5a) and 34 penalty minutes. Stewart entered the ECHL back in 2024 with the Cincinnati Cyclones scoring four points in 16 games.
Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound forward played four seasons of college hockey at Mercyhurst University (2020-2024). In 85 collegiate games, Stewart scored 29 points (18g-11a) and 41 penalty minutes while majoring in Exercise Science and minoring in Business Management.
Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:
FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Andrew Bruder, Tyler Drevitch, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Peter Laviolette III, Aaron Luchuk, Jarid Lukosevicius, Keanan Stewart
DEFENSEMEN: Nick Anderson, J.C. Brassard, Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Tony Follmer, Cody Schiavon
GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies, Ethan Langenegger
