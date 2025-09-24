15 Days Until the Americans First Preseason Game

Brayden Watts of the Allen Americans vs. the Tulsa Oilers

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, w ill play the Tulsa Oilers, in a pair of preseason games as a warmup to the regular season

The first of two games will take place in Tarrant County with a date at NYTEX Sports Centre, on Thursday, October 9th at 7:30 PM.

The second preseason game will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, October 11th at the Tulsa Oilers Practice Facility.

This will be the fourth year in a row that the Americans and Oilers have played preseason games against each other. The Oilers have won the last three in a row.

The regular season opens for the Americans on Saturday, October 18th in Wichita. The home opener is on Friday, October 24th against Kansas City. Call 972-912-1000 for Season Ticket information.

