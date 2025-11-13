Riley Gill Named to the 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame Class

Published on November 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Boaltender Riley Gill with the Allen Americans

(Allen Americans) Boaltender Riley Gill with the Allen Americans(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce that former Americans goalie Riley Gill, has been named to the 2026 ECHL Hall of Fame Class.

"I'm deeply honored to be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame," said Gill. "This recognition isn't just about me, it's about every teammate, coach, staff member, and fan who made the journey unforgettable. From the bus rides to the battles on the ice, every moment was worth it. I'm forever grateful for the memories and people that made this possible."

Riley Gill led the Americans to back-to-back ECHL Kelly Cup Championships in 2015 over the South Carolina Stingrays, and in 2016 taking down the Wheeling Nailers.

The Minnesota native played parts of four seasons with the Americans. In 2014-2015 he led the ECHL with 33 wins which is the most ever in a season by an Americans netminder. He ranks third all-time in ECHL history with 21 shutouts while ranking eighth with 147 career wins and remains the winningest ECHL postseason goaltender of all time. He was also ECHL Kelly Cup MVP in 2013 leading the Reading Royals to a title. Riley Gill's number 30 is one of only three numbers retired by the Allen Americans.

"Riley (Gill) was a key player in our back-to-back championships," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "When we were down 3-1 against a very talented Ontario team it was Riley who virtually shut the door and enabled us to come back and eventually beat South Carolina in our first year in the ECHL. He was a great player who gave us great memories."

Gill will be inducted during the ECHL All-Star Classic Weekend which will be held in Allen at CUTX Event Center this January.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.