Orlando Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Carter Allen from Iowa
Published on November 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today they have acquired defenseman Carter Allen from the Iowa Heartlanders in exchange for future considerations.
Allen, 29, has appeared in eight games for the Heartlanders this season, posting zero points, four penalties minutes, and a minus-6 rating.
The Lambton Shores, Ontario native has also had ECHL stops in Jacksonville (2024-25), Cincinnati (2022-23), and South Carolina (2022-23) totaling 143 games. The 6-foot, 205-pound rearguard has 21 points (2g-19), 103 penalty minutes and a minus-16 rating over his ECHL career.
Allen also spent one season overseas with the Coventry Blaze of the EIHL posting one goal and seven assists in 45 games during the 2023-24.
Prior to his professional career, Allen played three seasons of Division III College Hockey at SUNY-Oswego, tallying 22 points (4g-18a) and 79 penalty minutes.
