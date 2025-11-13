Railers Receive Adam Samuelsson from Knight Monsters

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has traded for defenseman Adam Samuelsson from the Tahoe Knight Monsters in exchange for future considerations.

Samuelsson, 25, comes to Worcester after signing with the Tahoe Knight Monsters to begin the 2025-26 season. The 6'7", 231lb defenseman spent the 2024-25 season along with parts of the 2023-24 season in Sweden playing for Borås HC of HockeyEttan. Samuelsson is in his fourth season as a professional, having skated in games for the Tulsa Oilers, Newfoundland Growlers, Maine Mariners, and Jacksonville Icemen. Across 82 ECHL games, Samuelsson has seven points to go with 75 penalty minutes and a +9 rating.

Prior to professional hockey, the White Plains, NY native played in 126 games between the United States Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and National Collegiate Athletic Association. In that time, Samuelsson collected 43 points (6G, 37A) to go with 148 penalty minutes +10 rating. Samuelsson is the son of two-time Stanley Cup Champion Ulf Samuelsson, who played in over 1000 NHL games between the Hartford Whalers, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, and Philadelphia Flyers.

