Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 10

Published on December 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-1-0-0 for the tenth week of the 2025-26 season. The Railers hosted the Norfolk Admirals for three games on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Worcester won 6-2 on Wednesday, 3-2 on Friday, and lost 3-0 on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 17th vs. Norfolk Admirals | 6-2 W

They beat the Norfolk Admirals, 6-2, Wednesday and scored a goal in the closing seconds of all three periods. Worcester got one with two seconds left in the first, 10 seconds go to in the second and 2.1 ticks remaining in the game. Worcester's goals were all scored by different players. Ten different players had points. Parker Gahegan continued his wonderful play in net by stopping 31 shots. That included 16 of 17 in the second period when Norfolk desperately tried to get back into a game it trailed, 4-0, after 20 minutes.

Friday, December 19th vs. Norfolk Admirals | 3-2 W

Veteran goaltender Parker Gahegan was great once again and had to be as Worcester was outshot, 27-15. The game was the first in team history where the Railers had 15 or fewer shots and won. Gahagen was especially good in the second when the Admirals owned a 12-4 edge in shots but were outscored, 1-0. The victory improved Worcester's record in its last 15 games to 11-3-1 for 23 points. That is tied for the second-best 15-game stretch in team history. The 2022-23 Railers won the first nine games of the year and were 13-2-0 after 15.

Saturday, December 20th vs. Norfolk Admirals | 3-0 L

The Railers' recovery from a slow start has been fueled by great goaltending. They got some again Saturday night but it wasn't enough as they were shut out by the Norfolk Admirals, 3-0. Isaac Poulter made 22 saves to record the whitewash for the winners. It was the second of his career against Worcester. The other one happened almost exactly three years ago. He blanked the Railers, 7-0, on Dec. 23, 2022 while playing for Adirondack. Thomas Gale was the losing goalie for Worcester but turned in a winning performance and earned the Number 3 star. He made just his second start of the season, first since Nov. 9.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 26th vs. Maine Mariners | 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, December 27th vs. Adirondack Thunder | 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, December 28th vs. Adirondack Thunder | 3:05 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Drew Callin is tied for third in the ECHL in power-play goals (6), and tied for fourth in power-play points (12).

Parker Gahagen is 8th in the ECHL in goals against average (2.18), and fifth in the ECHL in save percentage (0.933).

Gleb Veremyev is fourth in the ECHL in shooting percentage (23.1%).

Michael Suda scored his first professional goal on Wednesday night.

Drew Callin, Anthony Repaci, Matt DeMelis, Cole Donhauser, and Lincoln Hatten are each tied for the team lead in goals at eight.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 12-11-1-1 on the season.

The Railers are 11th in the ECHL on the power-play (19.4%)

Worcester is 4-0-0-0 when leading after the first period.

The Railers four goals in the first period of Wednesday's game are tied for the most goals scored by a single team in the first period all season long.

Friday night's victory improved Worcester's record in its prior 15 games to 11-3-1 for 23 points. That is tied for the second-best 15-game stretch in team history. The 2022-23 Railers won the first nine games of the year and were 13-2-0 after 15.

