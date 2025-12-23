Yaniv Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Ian Shane Acquired from Kansas City in Exchange for Future Considerations

Published on December 22, 2025

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Yaniv Perets has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley (AHL). Additionally, the Royals have acquired goaltender Ian Shane as an from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for Future Considerations.

Perets, 25, has registered a 6-3-1 record, 3.97 goals-against average and .887 save-percentage in 11 starts with the Royals during the 2025-26 season. This is the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native's third loan to Reading, after he made his lone start for Lehigh Valley following his first recall by the Phantoms on Thursday, October 30th, stopping 26 of 29 shots faced in a Lehigh Valley 4-3 overtime win at Hartford on Saturday, November 1st. Prio to his first recall, Perets opened his third professional season with Reading, going 1-0-1 in two starts with a 6.28 goals-against average and .814 save-percentage.

The 6'1", 181-pound, left-handed catching netminder has posted an ECHL career 36-26-5 record, 2.99 GAA, .901 SV% and five shutouts between Norfolk (2023-24), Bloomington (2024-25) and Reading. In six AHL career games, four of which with the Chicago Wolves in 2024-25, Perets is 2-2-1 with a 3.71 GAA and .857 SV%. Additionally, Perets has appeared in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes in relief stopping seven of eight NHL career shots faced.

Prior to his pro career, Perets was an NCAA Champion with Quinnipiac University in 2023. The two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year broke the NCAA D-1 Record for goals-against average as a freshman (1.17 GAA).

Shane, 25, has opened his first-full professional season with Kansas City, registering a 2-4-1 record, 2.51 GAA and .892 SV% across eight game appearances and seven starts. In the spring of the 2024-25 season, after signing an Amateur Tryout (ATO) with the Norfolk Admirals, the Manhatten Beach, California native, posted a 3-0-2 record, 2.54 GAA, .913 SV% and one shutout in five starts.

A 6'0", 176-pound, left-handed catching netminder, two of Shane's first five career starts came against the Royals, where he went 1-0-1 with an overtime loss in his professional debut on April 2nd, 2025 (30/33 saves) and third professional career win on April 11th (23/26 saves).

Prior to his pro career, Shane played 118 NCAA career games at Cornell University, where he logged a 66-32-16 record, 1.85 GAA, .917 SV% and 11 shutouts. In his final year with the Big Red, Shane played in 34 games and went 17-11-6 in-goal with a 2.21 GAA, including a win over #1 ranked Michigan State University in the NCAA Toledo Regional semifinals at the Huntington Center, where Shane stopped 34 of 37 shots faced in a 4-3 Cornell win.

Shane started in 17 games as a freshman for Cornell, going 7-6-3 in those games, with a 1.72 GAA. As a junior, in 2023-24, Shane recored 22 wins in 34 games played with a 1.69 GAA and .923 SV% to earn a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award and honors as the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Goaltender of the Year and First All-Star Team.

The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2026.







